SOCAM Development : Completion of the Cash Offer by UBS AG Hong Kong Branch on Behalf of SOCAM Development Limited to Buy-back up to 100,000,000 shares at HK$2.50 per share

瑞安建業有限公司* SOCAM Development Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 983 and Debt Stock Code: 4518)

COMPLETION

OF THE CASH OFFER

BY UBS AG HONG KONG BRANCH

ON BEHALF OF SOCAM DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

TO BUY-BACK UP TO 100,000,000 SHARES

AT HK$2.50 PER SHARE

References are made to the offer document of SOCAM Development Limited (the "Company") dated 17 July 2018 (the "Offer Document") in relation to the Offer and the Whitewash Waiver and the announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2018 in relation to, among other things, the close of the Offer. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Offer Document.

The Company announces that completion of the Offer and cancellation of the 100,000,000 Shares bought-back by the Company ("Completion") took place on Friday, 24 August 2018. As a result, immediately after Completion, the total number of issued Shares was reduced from 484,410,164 to 384,410,164 Shares and the aggregate interests of SOCL and the parties acting in concert with it (including SOFCL, Mr. Lo, Mr. Wong, Mrs. Lo, Mrs. Annie Chan and Ms. Gwen Lo) in the issued Shares were increased from approximately 49.32% to approximately 62.15%.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The table below shows the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately prior to Completion; and (ii) immediately after Completion:

Number of Shares Approx. % SOCL (and parties acting in concert it) SOCL (Note 1) 232,148,000 47.92 232,148,000 60.39 SOFCL (Note 1) 2,233,000 0.46 2,233,000 0.58 Mr. Wong (Note 2) 3,928,000 0.81 3,928,000 1.02 Mrs. Lo (Note 3) 312,000 0.06 312,000 0.08 Mrs. Annie Chan (Note 4) 274,300 0.06 274,300 0.07 Ms. Gwen Lo (Note 5) 12,000 0.002 12,000 0.003 Sub-total 238,907,300 49.32 238,907,300 62.15 Other Shareholders 245,502,864 50.68 145,502,864 37.85 Total 484,410,164 100.00 384,410,164 100.00 Notes: Immediately after Completion (Note 6) Number of Shares Approx. %

Name of ShareholderImmediately prior to Completion

1. SOFCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SOCL. SOCL is owned by the Bosrich Unit Trust, the trustee of which is Bosrich Holdings (PTC) Inc. The units of the Bosrich Unit Trust are the property of a discretionary trust, of which Mr. Lo (a director of the Company and SOCL) is a discretionary beneficiary. Accordingly, Mr. Lo, Mrs. Lo and Bosrich Holdings (PTC) Inc. (among others) are deemed to be interested in such Shares held by SOCL and SOFCL under the SFO.

2. Mr. Wong is a director of the Company, SOCL and SOFCL.

3. Mrs. Lo is the spouse of Mr. Lo. Accordingly, Mr. Lo is deemed to be interested in such Shares held by Mrs. Lo under the SFO.

4. These Shares are held by Maxiflow Global Limited, in which Mrs. Annie Chan, a sister of Mr. Lo, owns the entire beneficial interest.

5. These Shares are beneficially owned by Ms. Gwen Lo, a sister of Mr. Lo.

6. No Share Options have been exercised on or before the date of Completion.

By order of the Board SOCAM Development Limited

Wong Yuet Leung, Frankie Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and

Chief Financial Officer

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

At the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Hong Sui, Vincent and Mr. Wong Yuet Leung, Frankie; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Li Hoi Lun, Helen, Mr. Chan Kay Cheung and Mr. William Timothy Addison.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement, and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statement contained in this announcement misleading.

* For identification purpose only

Website:www.socam.com