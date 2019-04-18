SOCAM Development : Connected transaction - acquisition of Property Management Business in Hong Kong and Continuing Connected Transaction - Provision of SOC Property Management Services

Parties

(1)Purchaser: Grateful Tide Limited, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

(2)Vendor: Shui On Investment Company Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SOCL, holding the entire issued share capital of SOPMSL

SOCL is the controlling shareholder and a connected person of the Company. It is held under the Bosrich Unit Trust, the units of which are the property of a discretionary trust, of which Mr. Lo, an executive Director and the Chairman of the Company, is the founder and both he and Ms. Lo, a non-executive Director, are discretionary beneficiaries.

Subject Matter

Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to acquire and the Vendor has agreed to sell the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of SOPMSL, free from all encumbrances.

SOPMSL, via its wholly-owned subsidiary SOPML, principally engages in the provision of property management services in Hong Kong.

Consideration

Pursuant to the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Consideration is HK$35 million and shall be satisfied by payment to the Vendor in cash in the following manner:

(i)an amount of HK$3.5 million shall be paid upon signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and

(ii)the remaining balance of the Consideration shall be paid on Completion.

The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendor having taken into account, among other things, (i) the existing property management contracts portfolio under the Target Group's management, which will generate a steady stream of income and cash flow; (ii) the prospective synergy effect that would be achieved after the Acquisition; (iii) the net asset value of the Target Group; and (iv) the future business prospects of the property management market in Hong Kong. The Group intends to finance the Acquisition by its internal resources and banking facilities available to the Group.