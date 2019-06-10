SOCAM Development : Delay in Despatch of Circular on Discloseable and Connected Transaction-Disposal of 58% of the Issued Ordinary Shares of Great Market Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

瑞安建業有限公司*

SOCAM Development Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 983)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR ON

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF 58% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES

OF GREAT MARKET LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 May 2019 (the "Announcement") in respect of, among other things, the Disposal. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context herein requires otherwise.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular containing, amongst other things, details of the Disposal, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders, the advice from Anglo Chinese (the independent financial adviser) to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, and a notice convening the SGM (the "Circular") was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 10 June 2019.

As the Company requires additional time f or finalising t h e information to be contained in the Circular pursuant to the Listing Rules, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 14 June 2019.

