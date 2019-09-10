SOCAM Development : PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in Hong Kong, the PRC or the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction, and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to, the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to or for the benefit of U.S. persons. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

瑞安建業有限公司*

SOCAM Development Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 983 and Debt Stock Code: 4518)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 37.47B(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Company proposes to conduct an offering of the Notes to Professional Investors outside the United States. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. UBS as the sole global coordinator, bookrunner and lead manager, and the initial purchaser is managing the Proposed Notes Issue.