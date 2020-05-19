Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.    SQM

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.

(SQM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : SQM reports earnings for the first quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 11:23pm EDT

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 03:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA
05/19SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S : SQM approves payment of interim dividend
PU
05/19SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S : SQM Reports Earnings For The Three Months..
PR
05/19SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S : SQM reports earnings for the first quarte..
PU
05/15SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S : quaterly earnings release
05/12Lithium Stocks Down After Livent's 1Q Earnings Disappoint
DJ
05/04SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/22SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S : SQM Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F ..
PR
03/02SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S : SQM Reports Earnings for the Twelve Month..
PR
02/11Tesla Pulls Up Lithium Producer Stocks Despite Glut
DJ
2019SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 036 M
EBIT 2020 465 M
Net income 2020 281 M
Debt 2020 1 162 M
Yield 2020 3,96%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
EV / Sales2021 3,02x
Capitalization 6 204 M
Chart SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,49 $
Last Close Price 23,57 $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ricardo Ramos Rodríguez CEO & Vice President-Corporate Services
Alberto Salas Muñoz Chairman
Juan Carlos Barrera Pacheco Vice President-Operations, Potassium & Lithium
Jose Miguel Berguño C. Vice President-Operations of Nitrates & Iodine
Gerardo Illanes González Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-11.69%6 180
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY36.48%8 043
PHOSAGRO13.95%4 870
ICL GROUP LTD-28.62%4 832
UPL LIMITED-41.90%3 792
BAYER CROPSCIENCE LIMITED25.94%2 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group