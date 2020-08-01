Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.    SQM-A   CLP8716Y1065

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.

(SQM-A)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chilean regulators scrap lithium miner SQM's environmental plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 09:10am EDT

Chilean regulators have rejected lithium producer SQM's $25 million environmental compliance plan for the Atacama salt flat, requesting the miner to start again from scratch, a filing showed.

Chile's Environmental Superintendent (SMA) approved SQM's compliance plan early in 2019 after a multi-year investigation found SQM had overdrawn lithium-rich brine from the salt flat.

But the regulator said in a filing dated Thursday that it would begin the process anew to comply with a decision of a regional environmental court in December which invalidated SQM´s plan, calling it "insufficient".

Both SQM and the regulator have since appealed that decision to Chile´s Supreme Court, but the lower tribunal said environmental regulators must comply with its order even as the Supreme Court ponders a potential reversal.

SQM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The process does not immediately effect SQM´s ability to operate on the flat but is likely to prove yet another headache for the miner, which is seeking to expand its operations at Atacama.

The region supplies about one quarter of the global supply of lithium, a key ingredient in the batteries that power cellphones and electric vehicles.

By Dave Sherwood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA
09:10aChilean regulators scrap lithium miner SQM's environmental plan
RE
07/27Chile judge calls for water study on 'fragile' lithium-rich Atacama salt flat
RE
05/28Deferred expansion plans fuel prospect of lithium price spike after 2022
RE
05/26Lithium producers must wait as pandemic slows electric vehicle revolution
RE
05/15China's Tianqi Lithium talking to banks about easing loan terms
RE
04/29China's Tianqi Lithium expects to stay in red after big 2019 loss
RE
2019China's Ganfeng closes deal to raise stake in Argentina lithium project
RE
2019How lithium-rich Chile botched a plan to attract battery makers
RE
2019Lithium industry at a crossroad
RE
2019Albemarle declines to participate in LME lithium contract
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 960 M - -
Net income 2020 268 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 8 041 M 8 041 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 828
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,31 $
Last Close Price 30,55 $
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ricardo Ramos Rodríguez CEO & Vice President-Corporate Services
Alberto Salas Muñoz Chairman
Juan Carlos Barrera Pacheco Vice President-Operations, Potassium & Lithium
Jose Miguel Berguño C. Vice President-Operations of Nitrates & Iodine
Gerardo Illanes González Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-2.00%8 041
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY49.34%8 801
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.13.83%8 041
UPL LIMITED-18.18%4 877
PHOSAGRO11.67%4 688
ICL GROUP LTD-34.22%4 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group