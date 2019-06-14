Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes : Informações Preparatórias da Assembleia Geral de 4 de julho de 2019 - Declaração de participação na Assembleia Geral ao intermediário financeiro (Versão Inglesa)

DECLARATION OF THE INTENT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF THE COMPANY SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES, S.A.

ON 6 JULY 2019

To

[Identification and address of the Financial Intermediary holding the relevant individualized registry account]

SHAREHOLDER'S COMPLETE NAME (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR COMPANY NAME (IN

CASE OF LEGAL PERSON): ______________________________________________________

COMPLETE ADDRESS (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR HEAD OFFICES (IN CASE OF LEGAL

PERSON): ____________________________________________________________________

POSTAL CODE:________________________________________________________________

TAXPAYER NUMBER (NIF) (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR COMPANY IDENTIFICATION

NUMBER (NIPC) (IN CASE OF LEGAL PERSON): ______________________________________

NUMBER OF VOTING SHARES HELD BY THE SHAREHOLDER: ___________________________

BANKING IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (NIB): ________________________________________

The above identified holder of the aforementioned shares of the company Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A. and deposited on the bank account associated to the referred NIB, hereby expresses before you, pursuant to number 3 of article 23-C of the Portuguese Securities Code, [his/her] intention to participate in the General Shareholders Meeting to be held on 6 July 2019.

To that extent, [he/she] requests you to, pursuant to number 4 of article 23-C of the Portuguese Securities Code, send to the Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting of the company Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A., until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of 1 July 2019, information on the number of voting shares representing the share capital of said company which are registered in [his/her] name (with reference to the taxpayer number) on the referred bank account at 0:00 hours (GMT) of 1 July 2019, and you may to such purpose use the e-mail address presidentedamesaag@orey.com.

