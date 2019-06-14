Log in
SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES

(ORE)
Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes : Informações Preparatórias da Assembleia Geral de 4 de julho de 2019 - Declaração de participação na Assembleia Geral ao intermediário financeiro (Versão Inglesa)

06/14/2019

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, SA - Sociedade aberta - Capital Social 12.000.000 Euros - Nº de Matricula na CRCL e de pessoa coletiva: 500 255 342

DECLARATION OF THE INTENT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF THE COMPANY SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES, S.A.

ON 6 JULY 2019

To

[Identification and address of the Financial Intermediary holding the relevant individualized registry account]

SHAREHOLDER'S COMPLETE NAME (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR COMPANY NAME (IN

CASE OF LEGAL PERSON): ______________________________________________________

COMPLETE ADDRESS (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR HEAD OFFICES (IN CASE OF LEGAL

PERSON): ____________________________________________________________________

POSTAL CODE:________________________________________________________________

TAXPAYER NUMBER (NIF) (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR COMPANY IDENTIFICATION

NUMBER (NIPC) (IN CASE OF LEGAL PERSON): ______________________________________

NUMBER OF VOTING SHARES HELD BY THE SHAREHOLDER: ___________________________

BANKING IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (NIB): ________________________________________

The above identified holder of the aforementioned shares of the company Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A. and deposited on the bank account associated to the referred NIB, hereby expresses before you, pursuant to number 3 of article 23-C of the Portuguese Securities Code, [his/her] intention to participate in the General Shareholders Meeting to be held on 6 July 2019.

To that extent, [he/she] requests you to, pursuant to number 4 of article 23-C of the Portuguese Securities Code, send to the Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting of the company Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A., until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of 1 July 2019, information on the number of voting shares representing the share capital of said company which are registered in [his/her] name (with reference to the taxpayer number) on the referred bank account at 0:00 hours (GMT) of 1 July 2019, and you may to such purpose use the e-mail address presidentedamesaag@orey.com.

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S. A.

Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, n.º 20 1300-388Lisboa, Portugal

Tel: +(351) 213 407 000 Fax: +(351) 213 473 937 email: info@orey.com

www.orey.com

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, SA - Sociedade aberta - Capital Social 12.000.000 Euros - Nº de Matricula na CRCL e de pessoa coletiva: 500 255 342

Yours faithfully,

___________________________________________

(Shareholder's signature)

N.B. This declaration must be sent early enough to be received by the relevant financial intermediary until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of 28 June 2019.

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S. A.

Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, n.º 20 1300-388Lisboa, Portugal

Tel: +(351) 213 407 000 Fax: +(351) 213 473 937 email: info@orey.com

www.orey.com

Disclaimer

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 01:48:07 UTC
