Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes : Informações Preparatórias da Assembleia Geral de 6 de julho de 2019- Formulário de solicitação de Voto Eletrónico (Versão Inglesa)

LETTER REQUESTING ELECTRONIC VOTE IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF 6 JULY 2019

Dear Sir,

Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting

of Orey Antunes, S.A.

Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, 20

1300-388 Lisbon

SHAREHOLDER'S COMPLETE NAME (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR COMPANY NAME (IN

CASE OF LEGAL PERSON): _______________________________________ ________________

COMPLETE ADDRESS (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR HEAD OFFICES (IN CASE OF LEGAL

PERSON): ____________________________________________________________________

POSTAL CODE: ________________________________________________________________

TAXPAYER NUMBER (NIF) (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR COMPANY IDENTIFICATION

NUMBER (NIPC) (IN CASE OF LEGAL PERSON): _____________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________

NUMBER OF VOTING SHARES HELD BY THE SHAREHOLDER: ___________________________

____________________________________________________________________________

The abovementioned shareholder of the company Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A. hereby expresses before You Excellency, [his/her] intention to exercise [his/her] voting rights attached to [his/her] shares, which are deposited in [identification of the relevant Bank], through the Internet site www.orey.com in the General Shareholders Meeting of said company to be held on 6 July 2019 and requests that you send [him/her], through registered mail addressed to the abovementioned address, the password to be granted by Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A.

