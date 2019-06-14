Log in
SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES

(ORE)
Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes : Informações Preparatórias da Assembleia Geral de 6 de julho de 2019- Formulário de solicitação de Voto Eletrónico (Versão Inglesa)

06/14/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, SA - Sociedade aberta - Capital Social 12.000.000 Euros - Nº de Matricula na CRCL e de pessoa colectiva: 500 255 342

LETTER REQUESTING ELECTRONIC VOTE IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF 6 JULY 2019

Dear Sir,

Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting

of Orey Antunes, S.A.

Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, 20

1300-388 Lisbon

SHAREHOLDER'S COMPLETE NAME (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR COMPANY NAME (IN

CASE OF LEGAL PERSON): _______________________________________ ________________

COMPLETE ADDRESS (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR HEAD OFFICES (IN CASE OF LEGAL

PERSON): ____________________________________________________________________

POSTAL CODE: ________________________________________________________________

TAXPAYER NUMBER (NIF) (IN CASE OF NATURAL PERSON) OR COMPANY IDENTIFICATION

NUMBER (NIPC) (IN CASE OF LEGAL PERSON): _____________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________

NUMBER OF VOTING SHARES HELD BY THE SHAREHOLDER: ___________________________

____________________________________________________________________________

The abovementioned shareholder of the company Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A. hereby expresses before You Excellency, [his/her] intention to exercise [his/her] voting rights attached to [his/her] shares, which are deposited in [identification of the relevant Bank], through the Internet site www.orey.com in the General Shareholders Meeting of said company to be held on 6 July 2019 and requests that you send [him/her], through registered mail addressed to the abovementioned address, the password to be granted by Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A.

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S. A.

Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, 20 1300-388 Lisboa, Portugal

Tel: +(351) 213 407 000 Fax: +(351) 213 473 937 email: info@orey.com

www.orey.com

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, SA - Sociedade aberta - Capital Social 12.000.000 Euros - Nº de Matricula na CRCL e de pessoa colectiva: 500 255 342

Yours faithfully,

___________________________________________

(Shareholder's recognized signature or with copy of the identification document attached)

N.B. This declaration must be sent early enough to be received by the Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting of Orey Antunes S.A. up to 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on 25 June 2019 and may be sent by e-mail to presidentedamesaag@orey.com.

Disclaimer

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 01:48:07 UTC
