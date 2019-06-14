Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes : Informações Preparatórias da Assembleia Geral de 6 de julho de 2019- Modelo da Carta de Representação (Versão Inglesa)

REPRESENTATION LETTER

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A (listed company)

6 July 2018

Dear Sir,

Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting (or its legal substitute) of

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A. Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, 20 1300-388 Lisboa

(Legible name) ___________________________________________________________,

residing in ____________________________________________________________, hereby

appoints his / her representivave Mr. / Ms. ______________________________

______________________________________________________________________,

who is empowered to, on behalf, assess, discuss, propose and vote, according to his / her will, on all items on the agenda of the General Extraordinary Meeting of Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA, convened for the day 6 July 2019.

Hereby grants further powers to the representative above in order as it deems best meet the interests of the signatory in case new resolutions on the matters on the agenda are presented or unforeseen circumstances arise during the General Meeting.

________ ____, 2019

_________________________________________________

(Similar signature to the identification card)

