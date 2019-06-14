Log in
SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES

(ORE)
News 
Official Publications

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes : Informações Preparatórias da Assembleia Geral de 6 de julho de 2019- Modelo da Carta de Representação (Versão Inglesa)

0
06/14/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, SA - Sociedade aberta - Capital Social 12.000.000 Euros - Nº de Matricula na CRCL e de pessoa coletiva: 500 255 342

REPRESENTATION LETTER

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A (listed company)

6 July 2018

Dear Sir,

Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting (or its legal substitute) of

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A. Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, 20 1300-388 Lisboa

(Legible name) ___________________________________________________________,

residing in ____________________________________________________________, hereby

appoints his / her representivave Mr. / Ms. ______________________________

______________________________________________________________________,

who is empowered to, on behalf, assess, discuss, propose and vote, according to his / her will, on all items on the agenda of the General Extraordinary Meeting of Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA, convened for the day 6 July 2019.

Hereby grants further powers to the representative above in order as it deems best meet the interests of the signatory in case new resolutions on the matters on the agenda are presented or unforeseen circumstances arise during the General Meeting.

________ ____, 2019

_________________________________________________

(Similar signature to the identification card)

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S. A.

Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, 20 1300-388 Lisboa, Portugal

Tel: +(351) 213 407 000 Fax: +(351) 213 473 937 email: info@orey.com

www.orey.com

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, SA - Sociedade aberta - Capital Social 12.000.000 Euros - Nº de Matricula na CRCL e de pessoa coletiva: 500 255 342

  1. This form letter does not represent a proxy solicitation nor an indication of the vote and is designed to exemplify the terms commonly used to represent shareholders.
  2. Shareholders (either natural or legal persons) shall provide the Chairman of the General Shareholders Meeting (or its legal substitute), through letter or e-mail received at least three working days prior to the date scheduled for the meeting to be held, i.e., until 2 July 2019, the identity of the respective representatives.
  3. Shareholders may designate different representatives regarding shares held in different book-entry registries. However, said representatives are not allowed to vote in different ways on the same proposal, if this rule is not complied with all the votes issued shall be annulled. If any of the representatives does not attend the General Shareholders Meeting, the votes of the representatives present will, however, be considered, as long as all these representatives vote in the same way.
  4. The presence at the General Shareholders Meeting of a Shareholder that has appointed one or more representatives revokes the representation powers conferred.

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S. A.

Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, 20 1300-388 Lisboa, Portugal

Tel: +(351) 213 407 000 Fax: +(351) 213 473 937 email: info@orey.com

www.orey.com

Disclaimer

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 01:48:07 UTC
