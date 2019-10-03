Log in
SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES

(ORE)
Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes : Orey informs over the postponement of the disclosure of the first-half 2019 results

10/03/2019 | 10:36am EDT

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes, S.A.

Listed company with the share capital of €12,000,000.00 (twelve million euros) Registered Office: Rua Maria Luísa Holstein, 20, 1300 - 388 Lisboa

Registered under the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under sole

identification and taxpayer number 500 255 342

Notice

Disclosure of results for the first-half of 2019

In compliance with Article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code and paragraph a) of Rule number 1 of CMVM Instruction No. 1/2010, Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA informs that following conclusion and presentation of the 2018 annual accounts in 28 September 2019 it was not possible to finalise the documents related to the presentation of the 2019 first-half accounts within the date established under article 246 of the Portuguese Securities Code. Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA aims at disclosing the abovementioned document up to 31 October 2019.

Lisbon, 2 October 2019

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 14:35:01 UTC
