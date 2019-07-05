Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione : Cattolica and Icrrea extend their partnership until 2022

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

CATTOLICA AND ICCREA EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP UNTIL 2022

Cattolica increases its shareholdings in the JVs BCC Vita and BCC Assicurazioni to 70%

Verona-Rome,5 July 2019. Following the press release issued on 24 January 2019, the board of directors of Cattolica Assicurazioni and ICCREA Banca, during their sessions on 3 and 5 July, respectively, have resolved to extend their bancassurance partnership until 31 December 2022.

Alberto Minali, Chief Executive Officer of the Cattolica Assicurazioni Group, commented: "We are very proud to have reached an agreement to extend our partnership with ICCREA, a sign of our mutual satisfaction with the results we have achieved together in recent years. Bancassurance is a key component of our business strategy. The extension of our relationship with one of our historical partners

now it has become a Group - and the increased stake in this joint venture are proof of this. We expect that the broad, effective local presence offered by ICCREA will allow us to achieve further improvement in customer service."

Mauro Pastore, General Manager of Iccrea Banca: "For the Iccrea Group and cooperative banks, the partnership formed with Cattolica Assicurazioni in 2008 has been a strategic to offering an adequate range of products to families and private banking clients. The creation of the Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group marks the renewal of this partnership, with the aim of improving the service provided to customers and offering even more competitive services in the communities served by all the Group's cooperative banks."

New JV ownership structure and new shareholders' agreement

Acquisition by Cattolica Assicurazioni, of an additional 19% interest in BCC Vita and BCC Assicurazioni (the " JVs " ), bringing the stakes held in both to 70% and thus reducing the stake held by ICCREA to 30%, for total consideration of €42,463,138 (of which €39,330,000 for the purchase of 19% of BCC Vita and €3,133,138 for the purchase of 19% of BCC Assicurazioni).

Signing of a new shareholders' agreement on the governance of the JVs in accordance with the new ownership structure.

New commercial agreement