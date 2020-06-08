Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the Annual General Meeting

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTS PERTAINING TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Verona, 8 June 2020. Today, with reference to the Annual General Meeting called on 26 and 27 June 2020, respectively in first and second call, Cattolica Assicurazioni makes available to the public at the company offices and on the company's corporate website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate, in the Governance/General Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the integration of the calling of the aforementioned General Meeting with changes to the formulation of the agenda as well as integration of the report on the agenda items.

Consequently, Cattolica makes available, in the same manner, the updated version of the proxies made pursuant to art. 135 novies and art. 135 undecies of TUF and to art. 26 of the Articles of Association, such proxies replace those previously published.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With nearly 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €7 billion (2019). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,395 agencies spread throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,887 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario

CONTACTS