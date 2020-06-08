Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOC

(CASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTS PERTAINING TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Verona, 8 June 2020. Today, with reference to the Annual General Meeting called on 26 and 27 June 2020, respectively in first and second call, Cattolica Assicurazioni makes available to the public at the company offices and on the company's corporate website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate, in the Governance/General Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the integration of the calling of the aforementioned General Meeting with changes to the formulation of the agenda as well as integration of the report on the agenda items.

Consequently, Cattolica makes available, in the same manner, the updated version of the proxies made pursuant to art. 135 novies and art. 135 undecies of TUF and to art. 26 of the Articles of Association, such proxies replace those previously published.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With nearly 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €7 billion (2019). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,395 agencies spread throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,887 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario

CONTACTS

Chief Financial Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Tel. +39 045 8391738

erminia.frigerio@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Tel +39 337 1165255

Comin & Partners

Gianluca Comin (329 8603580 - 06 89169407) Chairman and Founder gianluca.comin@cominandpartners.com

Angelo Cipriani - Local Media

Tel. +39 347 5074052

angelo.cipriani@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Comin & Partners

Lelio Alfonso (334 6054090 - 02 87042400)

Managing Partner Milano

lelio.alfonso@cominandpartners.com

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 17:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSIC
01:13pSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Documents pertaining to the Annual Genera..
PU
06/05UBI extends insurance partnerships with Cattolica and Aviva
RE
06/05SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Documents pertaining to the Annual Genera..
PU
06/05SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Closing of the transaction for the purcha..
PU
05/25SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Documents pertaining to the Annual Genera..
PU
05/20SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Documents pertaining to the Annual Genera..
PU
05/18Italy's Cattolica says could expand insurance JV with Banco BPM
RE
05/18SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Presentation of 1Q2020 Results
PU
05/18SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Cattolica assicurazioni group's results a..
PU
05/15SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Results at 1Q2020 of the Cattolica Assicu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 912 M 7 808 M 7 808 M
Net income 2020 104 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2020 1 923 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 629 M 711 M 710 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Duration : Period :
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,34 €
Last Close Price 3,76 €
Spread / Highest target 86,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Bedoni Chairman
Valter Trevisani CEO-Technical Department & Operations
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Blasevich Deputy Chairman
Aldo Poli Deputy Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA-48.31%711
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-11.67%192 592
AIA GROUP LIMITED-12.47%111 329
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-27.11%96 968
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-22.67%34 099
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.19%29 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group