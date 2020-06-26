Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the Annual General Meeting

Verona, 26 June 2020. Today, with reference to the Annual General Meeting called on 26 and 27 June 2020, respectively in first and second call, Cattolica Assicurazioni makes available to the public on the company's corporate website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate, in the Governance/General Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled 'eMarket STORAGE', managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the joint press release dated 25 June 2020 between Società Cattolica di Assicurazione and Generali about the launch of a strategic partnership.

