Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOC

(CASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:45am EDT

Verona, 9 July 2020. With reference to the Annual General Meeting called on 30 and 31 July 2020, respectively in first and second call, Cattolica Assicurazioni makes available to the public at the company offices and on the company's corporate website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate, in the Governance/General Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled 'eMarket STORAGE', managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the file with the lists submitted for the appointment of one member of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSIC
02:45aSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Documents pertaining to the General Meeti..
PU
07/07- TIME : 15:34
PU
07/07SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Lists for the appointment of one member o..
PU
07/01SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Documents pertaining to the General Meeti..
PU
06/26EXCLUSIVE : Italy's Generali in bid to acquire U.S. asset manager Brightsphere -..
RE
06/26EXCLUSIVE : Italy's Generali in bid to acquire U.S. asset manager Brightsphere -..
RE
06/26SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Documents pertaining to the Annual Genera..
PU
06/25Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Shareholder
DJ
06/25- TIME : 07:31
PU
06/25SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Press release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 532 M 7 362 M 7 362 M
Net income 2020 91,4 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 1 666 M 1 878 M 1 878 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 873 M 987 M 984 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Duration : Period :
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,29 €
Last Close Price 5,22 €
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Bedoni Chairman
Valter Trevisani CEO-Technical Department & Operations
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Blasevich Deputy Chairman
Aldo Poli Deputy Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA-28.20%987
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-2.66%217 451
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.46%141 792
AIA GROUP LIMITED-6.48%119 418
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.68%42 194
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-26.17%28 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group