Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the General Meeting

Verona, 9 July 2020. With reference to the Annual General Meeting called on 30 and 31 July 2020, respectively in first and second call, Cattolica Assicurazioni makes available to the public at the company offices and on the company's corporate website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate, in the Governance/General Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled 'eMarket STORAGE', managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the file with the lists submitted for the appointment of one member of the Board of Directors.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:45:02 UTC