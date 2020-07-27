Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the General Meeting

Log in
07/27/2020 | 06:11am EDT

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTS PERTAINING TO THE GENERAL MEETING

Verona, 25 July 2020. With reference to the General Meeting called on 30 and 31 July 2020, respectively in first and second call, today Cattolica Assicurazioni makes available to the public at the company offices and on the company's

corporate website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate,in the Governance/General Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the document bearing the answers provided to the questions posed by the Members in relation to the aforementioned General Meeting.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With nearly 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €7 billion (2019). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,395 agencies spread throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,887 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario

CONTACT INFORMATION

Chief Financial Officer

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Tel. +39 045 8391738

Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Comin & Partners

Lelio Alfonso (334/6054090 - 02/87042400) Managing Partner Milano lelio.alfonso@cominandpartners.com

Media Relations Office

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

erminia.frigerio@cattolicaassicurazioni.itTel +39 337 1165255

Angelo Cipriani - Local Media

Tel. +39 347 5074052

angelo.cipriani@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Comin & Partners

Giuseppe Stamegna (392/0240063 06/9025523)

Consultant Roma giuseppe.stamegna@cominandpartners.com

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 25 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:10:17 UTC
