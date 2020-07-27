Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the General Meeting

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa
Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16
C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237
Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378
PRESS RELEASE
DOCUMENTS PERTAINING TO THE GENERAL MEETING
Verona, 25 July 2020. With reference to the General Meeting called on 30 and 31 July 2020, respectively in first and second call, today Cattolica Assicurazioni makes available to the public at the company offices and on the company's
corporate website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate,in the Governance/General Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the document bearing the answers provided to the questions posed by the Members in relation to the aforementioned General Meeting.
SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE
Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With nearly 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €7 billion (2019). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,395 agencies spread throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,887 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario
