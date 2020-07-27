Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the General Meeting

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTS PERTAINING TO THE GENERAL MEETING

Verona, 25 July 2020. With reference to the General Meeting called on 30 and 31 July 2020, respectively in first and second call, today Cattolica Assicurazioni makes available to the public at the company offices and on the company's

corporate website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate,in the Governance/General Meeting section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the document bearing the answers provided to the questions posed by the Members in relation to the aforementioned General Meeting.

