Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : General Meeting documents

GENERAL MEETING DOCUMENTS

Verona, 17 April 2020. With reference to the General Meeting to be called, Società Cattolica di Assicurazione informs that, as from today, it is available to the public at the company offices and on the company's corporate website www.cattolica.it/home- corporate, Governance/Assemblea section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the report issued by professors and lawyers Nicolò Abriani and Marco Lamandini on the comments of professors Cera, Marchetti, Rescigno and Tremonti-Patriarca to the independent opinion "pro veritate" about the validity of Cattolica Assicurazioni's general meeting resolution concerning: "New rules of corporate governance: modifications, abolitions and additions to articles 1, 22, 23, 24, 27,29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 46, 47, 48 and 59 of the Articles of Association".

