Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : General Meeting documents

04/17/2020

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

www.cattolica.it

PRESS RELEASE

GENERAL MEETING DOCUMENTS

Verona, 17 April 2020. With reference to the General Meeting to be called, Società Cattolica di Assicurazione informs that, as from today, it is available to the public at the company offices and on the company's corporate website www.cattolica.it/home- corporate, Governance/Assemblea section, as well as on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob entitled "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect S.p.a. and accessible via the website www.emarketstorage.com, the report issued by professors and lawyers Nicolò Abriani and Marco Lamandini on the comments of professors Cera, Marchetti, Rescigno and Tremonti-Patriarca to the independent opinion "pro veritate" about the validity of Cattolica Assicurazioni's general meeting resolution concerning: "New rules of corporate governance: modifications, abolitions and additions to articles 1, 22, 23, 24, 27,29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 46, 47, 48 and 59 of the Articles of Association".

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With nearly 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €7 billion (2019). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,395 agencies spread throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,887 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Tel. +39 045 8391738

erminia.frigerio@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Tel +39 337 1165255

Comin & Partners

Gianluca Comin (329 8603580 - 06 89169407) Presidente e Founder gianluca.comin@cominandpartners.com

Angelo Cipriani - Local media Tel. +39 347 5074052 angelo.cipriani@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Comin & Partners

Lelio Alfonso (334 6054090 - 02 87042400)

Managing Partner Milano

lelio.alfonso@cominandpartners.com

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 14:22:03 UTC
