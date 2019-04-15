Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione : Transactions on own shares

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa
Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16
C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237
Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378
PRESS RELEASE
TRANSACTIONS ON OWN SHARES
Verona, April 15th, 2019. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between April 8th and April 12th, 2019 within the limits granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 28th, 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of April 28th and May 2nd, 2017).
After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,036,907 own shares equal to approximately 4.04% of its share capital.
SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE
|
CONTACTS
|
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
Media Relations Office
|
Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA
|
Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations
|
Tel. +39 045 8391738
|
Tel. +39 337 1165255
|
Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it
|
Angelo Cipriani - Local media
|
|
Tel. +39 045 8391693
|
|
ufficiostampa@cattolicaassicurazioni.it
