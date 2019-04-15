Log in
Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione : Transactions on own shares

04/15/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

PRESS RELEASE

TRANSACTIONS ON OWN SHARES

Verona, April 15th, 2019. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between April 8th and April 12th, 2019 within the limits granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 28th, 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of April 28th and May 2nd, 2017).

After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,036,907 own shares equal to approximately 4.04% of its share capital.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Tel. +39 045 8391738

Tel. +39 337 1165255

Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Angelo Cipriani - Local media

Tel. +39 045 8391693

ufficiostampa@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:27:01 UTC
