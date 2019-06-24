Log in
Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione : Transactions on own shares

06/24/2019 | 11:35am EDT

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

PRESS RELEASE

TRANSACTIONS ON OWN SHARES

Verona, June 24th, 2019. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between June 17th and June 21st, 2019 within the limits granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 13th, 2019 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of April 13th and April 29th, 2019).

After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,036,907 own shares equal to approximately 4.04% of its share capital.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Tel. +39 045 8391738

Tel. +39 337 1165255

Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Angelo Cipriani - Local media

Tel. +39 045 8391693

ufficiostampa@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 15:34:09 UTC
