Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione : Transactions on own shares

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa
Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16
C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237
Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378
PRESS RELEASE
TRANSACTIONS ON OWN SHARES
Verona, June 24th, 2019. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between June 17th and June 21st, 2019 within the limits granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 13th, 2019 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of April 13th and April 29th, 2019).
After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,036,907 own shares equal to approximately 4.04% of its share capital.
