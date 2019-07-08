Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

(CASS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione : Transactions on own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

PRESS RELEASE

TRANSACTIONS ON OWN SHARES

Verona, July 8th, 2019. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between July 1st and July 5th, 2019 within the limits granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 13th, 2019 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of April 13th and April 29th, 2019).

After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,036,907 own shares equal to approximately 4.04% of its share capital.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Tel. +39 045 8391738

Tel. +39 337 1165255

Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Angelo Cipriani - Local media

Tel. +39 045 8391693

ufficiostampa@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 14:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSIC
10:23aSOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
07/05SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica and Icrrea extend their partnersh..
PU
07/01SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
06/24SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
06/17SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
06/10SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
05/27SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
05/20SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
05/10- TIME : 16:57
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 870 M
EBIT 2019 321 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 1 934 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,59x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 1 366 M
Chart SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE
Duration : Period :
Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,12  €
Last Close Price 8,17  €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Minali Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Bedoni Chairman
Enrico Mattioli Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Blasevich Executive Director
Giovanni Maccagnani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE14.92%1 531
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY61.94%234 669
AIA GROUP LTD32.69%133 123
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY44.04%107 733
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.92%45 703
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.27.33%44 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About