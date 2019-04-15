Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

(CASS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 04/12
8.7 EUR   +0.35%
01:48a- TIME : 07:29
PU
04/08SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
04/01SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

- Time: 07:29

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 01:48am EDT

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

www.cattolica.it

PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE OFFICES, INDEPENDENCE REQUIREMENTS AND APPOINTMENT OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Verona, 15 April 2019. The Board of Directors of Cattolica Assicurazioni, which met on 13 April 2019 in Verona after the end of the Annual General Meeting, has assigned the corporate offices, pursuant to art. 40 of the Articles of Association, to the directors elected during the General Meeting by appointing Paolo Bedoni as Chairman, Alberto Minali as CEO, Aldo Poli as Deputy Senior Chairman, Barbara Blasevich as Deputy Chairman and Alessandro Lai as Secretary of the Board.

The Board of Directors has then verified the independence requirements of the Directors and qualified all of them as independent pursuant to article 148, third paragraph of the d.lgs. No. 58/1998, with the only exception of the Chief Executive Officer1.

Moreover, the directors: Federica Bonato, Cesare Brena, Piergiuseppe Caldana, Bettina Campedelli, Luigi Castelletti, Chiara de' Stefani, Rosella Giacometti, Giovanni Glisenti, Pierantonio Riello, Anna Strazzera and Eugenio Vanda, have stated to meet the independence requirements envisaged in the Code of Conduct of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as applied by the Company2.

Art. 30.2 of the Articles of Association is thus being complied with, on the basis of which at least 10 Directors must meet the independence requirements provided for in art. 148, third paragraph of d.lgs. No. 58/1998, and in the Code of Conduct.

Lastly, the Board of Directors has appointed the members of the Board committees as described below:

Nomination Committee

1.Paolo Bedoni (Chairman)

2.Aldo Poli

3.Bettina Campedelli

4.Chiara de' Stefani

5.Eugenio Vanda

1Since the CEO is an executive director which has a professional relationship with the Company.

2The company informs that the Board of Directors, while confirming its adherence to the Code of Conduct, has resolved to deviate from the application criterion 3.C.1., letter e), of the same Code, under which a director is not independent if it has been in office for the same issuer for more than nine years during the last twelve years. This was done in accordance with the acknowledged need to carry out a substantial assessment in order to be able to benefit of the professional skills that in time have proven adequate to function within the complex Group's regulatory and structural framework.

PRESS RELEASE

Control and Risk Committee

1.Bettina Campedelli (Chairman)

2.Barbara Blasevich

3.Rosella Giacometti

Remuneration Committee

1.Chiara de' Stefani (Chairman)

2.Alessandro Lai

3.Pierantonio Riello

Related Parties Committee

1.Luigi Castelletti (Chairman)

2.Piergiuseppe Caldana

3.Anna Strazzera

Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee

1.Paolo Bedoni (Chairman)

2.Aldo Poli

3.Barbara Blasevich

4.Alberto Minali

5.Bettina Campedelli

6.Alessandro Lai

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the major players in the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in the sector listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With over 3.5 million customers relying on insurance solutions and distributed products, the Group records premium income of almost €6 billion (2018). At Group level, Cattolica has over 1,444 agencies spread throughout Italy, both in large and small centres and a network of 1,928 agents. For more information: https://www.cattolica.it/en/profile

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Phone 045 8391738

Phone 337 1165255

Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Angelo Cipriani - Local Media

Phone 045 8391693

ufficiostampa@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 05:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSIC
01:48a- TIME : 07:29
PU
04/08SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
04/01SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
03/25- TIME : 17:41
PU
03/25SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
03/22SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Publication of other documents pertaining t..
PU
03/21- TIME : 21:11
PU
03/19- TIME : 10:36
PU
03/12- TIME : 23:09
PU
03/11- TIME : 17:38
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 370 M
EBIT 2019 331 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 2 026 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 10,40
P/E ratio 2020 9,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 1 516 M
Chart SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE
Duration : Period :
Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,13 €
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Minali Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Bedoni Chairman
Enrico Mattioli Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Blasevich Executive Director
Giovanni Maccagnani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE22.45%1 707
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY43.39%217 765
AIA GROUP LTD22.00%123 367
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY40.22%108 968
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.88%50 117
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.23.07%43 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About