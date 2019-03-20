Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servi : Postponement to March 27th, 2019 of the draft 2018 financial statements and financial statements approval

PRESS RELEASE

Postponement to March 27th, 2019 of the draft 2018 financial statements and financial statements approval

Tortona, March 20th, 2019. The Board of Directors of SIAS S.p.A., which met today in order to approve the draft 2018 financial statements, resolved to postpone the Board of Directors meeting to March 27th, 2019.

The above, in order to further evaluate certain events, related to an investigation carried out by the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Paranà State against two former managers of Ecovia and Ecocataratas, companies controlled by Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logìstica S.A. - which occurred before the Group indirect investment in Ecorodovias in 2016 - as described in the draft 2018 financial statements approved by Ecorodovias on March 14th, 2019.

