Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servi : Postponement to March 27th, 2019 of the draft 2018 financial statements and financial statements approval

03/20/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Postponement to March 27th, 2019 of the draft 2018 financial statements and financial statements approval

Tortona, March 20th, 2019. The Board of Directors of SIAS S.p.A., which met today in order to approve the draft 2018 financial statements, resolved to postpone the Board of Directors meeting to March 27th, 2019.

The above, in order to further evaluate certain events, related to an investigation carried out by the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Paranà State against two former managers of Ecovia and Ecocataratas, companies controlled by Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logìstica S.A. - which occurred before the Group indirect investment in Ecorodovias in 2016 - as described in the draft 2018 financial statements approved by Ecorodovias on March 14th, 2019.

SIAS - Società Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi S.p.A.

Via Bonzanigo, 22

10144 Torino (Italy)

Tel. (+39) 011 43 92 102 Fax (+39) 011 47 31 691 Email:info@grupposias.it

Certified e-mail (PEC):sias@legalmail.itwww.grupposias.it

Investor Relations

Giuseppe Agogliati

Email:investor.relations@grupposias.itTel. (+39) 011 43 92 133

Comunicazione e Stampa

Giovanni Frante

Tel. (+39) 0131 87 93 09 Email:gfrante@astm.it

Moccagatta Associati

Tel. (+39) 02 86 45 16 95

Tel. (+39) 02 86 45 14 19 Email:segreteria@moccagatta.it

Disclaimer

SIAS - Società Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 19:09:10 UTC
