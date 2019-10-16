Società Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi S p A : THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS APPROVE THE MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF SIAS INTO ASTM

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS APPROVE THE MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF

SIAS INTO ASTM

ASTM: AN INDUSTRIAL GROUP WITH INTEGRATED SKILLS IN THE CONCESSIONS,

EPC AND TECHNOLOGY SECTORS

Torino, 16 October 2019 - The extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of ASTM S.p.A. ("ASTM") and Società Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi S.p.A. ("SIAS") met today and approved the joint project for the merger by incorporation of SIAS into the parent company ASTM (the "Merger"), without amendments or supplements, which had already been approved by the respective Boards of Directors on 13 June 2019.

Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, ASTM's President, commented, "The approval of the merger project from the Shareholders' Meetings marks the completion of a strategic development process started several years ago. This project is, therefore, a further step of the Group to meet the challenges of an increasingly competitive global market. Today, we are the second worldwide industrial player in the construction and management of motorway infrastructures, but we have the ambition to constantly grow through our skills in concessions, EPC and technology.

Therefore, this integration is the culmination of a strategy that must be increasingly focused on infrastructure security, the growth of human capital, the development of markets and technological innovation", concluded Mr Gros-Pietro. "In the coming months, we will disclose the new Strategic Plan, which I am certain will meet the expectations of our shareholders and all of our stakeholders, as well as our own expectations, while facing the challenges of the markets".

The merger, subject to the signing of the merger deed, will take statutory effect upon the last of registration with the Torino Companies Register required by Article 2504 of the Italian Civil Code, or from the latter date shown in the merger deed.

THE MERGER'S OBJECTIVES

As per previous announcements to the market, the Merger will pursue the following objectives, among others, in the interests of both companies: