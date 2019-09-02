Societatea de Investitii Fnncr Oltna : Current Report - 02.09.2019 Litigation

No. 7584/ 02.09.2019

Report date: 02.09.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Important event to report:

Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation file no. 3521/63/2019

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that in the file no. 3521/63/2019 in contradictory with SSIF Voltinvest S.A. as complaint and the Trade Registry Office with Dolj Court and S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. as defendant, having as subject intervention application in own interest based on OUG no. 116/2009 for rejection of the application of amendments no. 43889/17.05.2019 of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. lodged with O.R.C. Dolj regarding EGSM Decisions on 09.05.2019, the court gives first term on 11.09.2019.

Associate Prof. PhD. Ec. Tudor CIUREZU

Chairman / General Manager

Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan