Societatea de Investitii Fnncr Oltna : Current Report - 04.10.2019 Litigation

No. 8368 / 04.10.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 04.10.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation file no. 1047/54/2019

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs the investors that in the file no. 1047/54/2019, pending before the Court of Appeal, against the Financial Supervisory Authority - as defendant, having as object the annulment of the Decision no. 857/25.06.2019 issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority, the court set trial term on 31.10.2019.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu

Chairman / General Manager

Ec. Viorica BĂLAN

Compliance Officer