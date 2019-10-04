Societatea de Investitii Fnncr Oltna : Current Report - 04.10.2019 Litigation

No. 8368 / 04.10.2019
Translation from Romanian into English
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Fax no.: 021-307.95.19
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Fax no.: 021.659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers
of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 04.10.2019
Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.
Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767
Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340
Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676
Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993
FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018
ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4
LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59
Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti
Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei
Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)
Important event to report:
Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation file no. 1047/54/2019
S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs the investors that in the file no. 1047/54/2019, pending before the Court of Appeal, against the Financial Supervisory Authority - as defendant, having as object the annulment of the Decision no. 857/25.06.2019 issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority, the court set trial term on 31.10.2019.
There are no other events to report.
Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu
Chairman / General Manager
Ec. Viorica BĂLAN
Compliance Officer