Societatea de Investitii Fnncr Oltna : Current Report - 30.08.2019 Litigation

No. 7498 /30.08.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 30.08.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation file no. 48831/2/2019

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that on 29.08.2019 it recorded under no. 48831/2/2019 before Bucharest Appeal Court, Section VIII Administrative and Fiscal Contentious, the action requesting the annulment of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 937/18.07.2019, of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 1037/13.08.2019 and stay of execution of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 937/18.07.2019 until final resolution of the case.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD. Ec. Tudor CIUREZU

Chairman / General Manager

Ec. Viorica BĂLAN

Compliance Officer