Societatea de Investitii Fnncr Oltna : Current Report - 30.08.2019 Litigation

No. 7498 /30.08.2019
Translation from Romanian into English
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Fax no.: 021-307.95.19
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Fax no.: 021.659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers
of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 30.08.2019
Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.
Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767
Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340
Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676
Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993
FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018
ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4
LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59
Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti
Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei
Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)
Important event to report:
Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation file no. 48831/2/2019
S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that on 29.08.2019 it recorded under no. 48831/2/2019 before Bucharest Appeal Court, Section VIII Administrative and Fiscal Contentious, the action requesting the annulment of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 937/18.07.2019, of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 1037/13.08.2019 and stay of execution of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 937/18.07.2019 until final resolution of the case.
There are no other events to report.
Associate Prof. PhD. Ec. Tudor CIUREZU
Chairman / General Manager
Ec. Viorica BĂLAN
Compliance Officer