MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Societatea de Investitii Fnncr Oltna SA    SIF5   ROSIFEACNOR4

SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA SA

(SIF5)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societatea de Investitii Fnncr Oltna : Current Report - 30.08.2019 Litigation

08/30/2019 | 08:36am EDT

No. 7498 /30.08.2019

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 30.08.2019

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 58,016,571 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation file no. 48831/2/2019

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that on 29.08.2019 it recorded under no. 48831/2/2019 before Bucharest Appeal Court, Section VIII Administrative and Fiscal Contentious, the action requesting the annulment of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 937/18.07.2019, of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 1037/13.08.2019 and stay of execution of the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 937/18.07.2019 until final resolution of the case.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD. Ec. Tudor CIUREZU

Chairman / General Manager

Ec. Viorica BĂLAN

Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 11:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Managers
NameTitle
Tudor Ciurezu Chairman & General Manager
Elena Sichigea Financial Manager
Ana-Barbara Bobirca Independent Non-Executive Director
Anina Radu Non-Executive Director
Cristian Busu Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA SA307
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.96%7 078
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.45%3 243
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-18.92%2 502
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 239
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-10.21%2 217
