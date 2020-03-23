Societatea de Investitii Fncr Bnt Cna : CONVENING NOTICE FOR OGM and EGM of April 27 (28), 2020

The Board of Directors of SIF Banat-Crișana S.A. convened The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGM) and The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGM) for April 27, 2020, (first call), and respectively for April 28, 2020, at the company's headquarters located in Arad, 35A Calea Victoriei.

Only the persons registered as shareholders of the Company in the register of shareholders kept by Depozitarul Central S.A. at the end of office on April 13, 2020 (considered as the reference date) have the right to participate and vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

The Convening Notice for the Ordinary General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting is available in General Shareholders' Meetings section.