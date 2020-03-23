Log in
SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNCR BNT CNA SA

(SIF1)
Societatea de Investitii Fncr Bnt Cna : CONVENING NOTICE FOR OGM and EGM of April 27 (28), 2020

03/23/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

The Board of Directors of SIF Banat-Crișana S.A. convened The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGM) and The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGM) for April 27, 2020, (first call), and respectively for April 28, 2020, at the company's headquarters located in Arad, 35A Calea Victoriei.

Only the persons registered as shareholders of the Company in the register of shareholders kept by Depozitarul Central S.A. at the end of office on April 13, 2020 (considered as the reference date) have the right to participate and vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

The Convening Notice for the Ordinary General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting is available in General Shareholders' Meetings section.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:39:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bogdan-Alexandru Dragoi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Radu-Razvan Straut Vice Chairman & Deputy General Director
Sorin Marica Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcel Pfister Independent Non-Executive Director
Ionel-Marian Ciucioi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNCR BNT CNA SA274
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-44.29%4 479
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.51%2 755
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 810
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-20.59%1 763
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-39.53%1 493
