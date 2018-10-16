Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A.

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 October 2018

Significant events to be reported:

Executive Management change

During the meeting held on 15 October 2018, the Board of Directors of Electrica SA has reached a mutual agreement with Mr. Dan Cătălin Stancu to terminate without cause of the mandate agreement from the CEO position of Electrica SA, starting with 1 November 2018.

At the same time, the Board of Directors decided the nomination of Mrs. Georgeta Corina Popescu, Romanian citizen, as interim CEO of Electrica SA starting with 1 November 2018 for a one year period or until the nomination of a new CEO - whichever occurs first.

The BoD also requested the NRC (Nomination and Remuneration Committee) to initiate with celerity a transparent recruitment and selection process of a new CEO, with the support of a specialized consultant.

