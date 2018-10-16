Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Executive Management change – 16 October 2018

10/16/2018 | 07:48am CEST

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania

Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RONwww.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 October 2018

Company name: Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A.

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/ 004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000 Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,459,399,290

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Executive Management change

During the meeting held on 15 October 2018, the Board of Directors of Electrica SA has reached a mutual agreement with Mr. Dan Cătălin Stancu to terminate without cause of the mandate agreement from the CEO position of Electrica SA, starting with 1 November 2018.

At the same time, the Board of Directors decided the nomination of Mrs. Georgeta Corina Popescu, Romanian citizen, as interim CEO of Electrica SA starting with 1 November 2018 for a one year period or until the nomination of a new CEO - whichever occurs first.

The BoD also requested the NRC (Nomination and Remuneration Committee) to initiate with celerity a transparent recruitment and selection process of a new CEO, with the support of a specialized consultant.

Chair of the Board of Directors,

Elena Doina DASCĂLU

Disclaimer

Electrica SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 05:47:05 UTC
