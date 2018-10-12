Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Renouncement to the position as member of BoD – 12 October 2018

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A.

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 12 October 2018

Significant events to be reported:

The decision of Mrs. Arielle Malard de Rothschild to renounce her position as member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA, Mrs. Elena Doina Dascălu, acknowledged that Mrs. Arielle Malard de Rothschild decided to renounce her position as member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA, due to additional core activity responsibilities. In accordance with the provisions of the mandate contract, Mrs. Malard de Rothschild will continue to perform her duties as member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA until November 11th 2018.

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Elena Doina DASCĂLU