Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Societatea Energetica Electrica SA    ELSA

SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA SA (ELSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Renouncement to the position as member of BoD – 12 October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania

Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RONwww.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 12 October 2018

Company name: Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A.

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/ 004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000 Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,459,399,290

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

The decision of Mrs. Arielle Malard de Rothschild to renounce her position as member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA, Mrs. Elena Doina Dascălu, acknowledged that Mrs. Arielle Malard de Rothschild decided to renounce her position as member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA, due to additional core activity responsibilities. In accordance with the provisions of the mandate contract, Mrs. Malard de Rothschild will continue to perform her duties as member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA until November 11th 2018.

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Elena Doina DASCĂLU

Disclaimer

Electrica SA published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 15:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELEC
05:13pSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Renouncement to the pos..
PU
10/03SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Settlement of case no. ..
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – OGMS 18 September 2018 ..
PU
09/17SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Revocation of Human Res..
PU
07/26SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Change in the Financial..
PU
07/25SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Revocation of the IT&T ..
PU
06/06SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Announcement – Clarifications regarding ..
PU
05/29SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Legal act of the kind l..
PU
05/15SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Appeal of the Competiti..
PU
05/14SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Appointment of the BoD ..
PU
More news
Chart SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA SA
Duration : Period :
Societatea Energetica Electrica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Catalin Stancu Chief Executive Officer
Doina Elena Dascalu Chairman
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Dan Crisfalusi Chief Information Technology & Telecom Officer
Arielle Malard de Rothschild Independent Non-Executive Director
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.