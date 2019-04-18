Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Resolution of Case – Suspension of the Competion Council fine – 18 April 2019

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RON www.electrica.ro

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 18 April 2019

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,459,399,290

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and London

Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Resolution of Case no. 3883/2/2018

Electrica informs that, on 17 April 2019, The High Court of Cassation and Justice has resolved the case no. 3883/2/2018 definitively dismissing the request of suspension of the Competition Council Decision no. 77/20.12.2017, by which the Company was fined with the amount of lei 10,800,984.04, until the final resolution on the case no. 3889/2/2018, in which Electrica requested the cancellation of the sanction as being unlawful and unfounded and, alternatively, the reduction of the fine.

Chief Corporate Governance and M&A Officer

Alexandra Borislavschi

1