SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA SA

(ELSA)
Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Tarrifs for distribution operators – applicable starting 1 July 2019 – 26 June 2019

0
06/26/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 26 June 2019

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,459,399,290

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Approval of the specific tariffs for the electricity distribution service, applicable starting with 1 July 2019 for the distribution subsidiaries of Electrica Group

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA hereby informs the following:

  • In the Official Gazette of Romania, part I, no. 516/25.06.2019 was published the ANRE Order no. 78/24.06.2019 for the amendment of ANRE Order no. 197/2018 related to the approval of the specific tariffs for electricity distribution service and of the price for reactive energy for Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord S.A.
  • In the Official Gazette of Romania, part I, no. 516/25.06.2019 was published the ANRE Order no. 79/24.06.2019 for the amendment of ANRE Order no. 198/2018 related to the approval of the specific tariffs for electricity distribution service and of the price for reactive energy for Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Nord S.A.
  • In the Official Gazette of Romania, part I, no. 516/25.06.2019 was published the ANRE Order no. 80/24.06.2019 for the amendment of ANRE Order no. 199/2018 related to the approval of the specific tariffs for electricity distribution service and of the price for reactive energy for Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud S.A.

According to the ANRE orders, the specific tariffs for electricity distribution service for the three concessionaire distribution operators of Electrica Group, applicable starting with 1 July 2019, compared to the ones applicable starting with 1 March 2019 are the following:

Concessionaire

Specific tariff

Specific tariff

Voltage level

applicable starting

applicable starting

Δ%

distribution operator

1 Jul 2019 (lei/Mwh)

1 Mar 2019 (lei/Mwh)

Societatea de Distributie

High Voltage

15.93

15.56

2.38%

a Energiei Electrice

Medium Voltage

34.65

33.84

2.39%

Muntenia Nord S.A.

Low Voltage

119.58

116.80

2.38%

Societatea de Distributie

High Voltage

19.03

18.58

2.42%

a Energiei Electrice

Medium Voltage

43.85

42.82

2.41%

Transilvania Nord S.A.

Low Voltage

103.39

100.98

2.39%

Societatea de Distributie

High Voltage

21.21

20.75

2.22%

a Energiei Electrice

Medium Voltage

41.67

40.77

2.21%

Transilvania Sud S.A.

Low Voltage

104.84

102.56

2.22%

Chief Corporate Governance and M&A Officer

Alexandra BORISLAVSCHI

Disclaimer

Electrica SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 15:01:03 UTC



