Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Tarrifs for distribution operators – applicable starting 1 July 2019 – 26 June 2019

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.
010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000
Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RON www.electrica.ro
To:
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code
Report date: 26 June 2019
Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.
Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania
Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998
Fiscal Code: RO 13267221
Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000
Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,459,399,290
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock
Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported:
Approval of the specific tariffs for the electricity distribution service, applicable starting with 1 July 2019 for the distribution subsidiaries of Electrica Group
Societatea Energetica Electrica SA hereby informs the following:
In the Official Gazette of Romania, part I, no. 516/25.06.2019 was published the ANRE Order no. 78/24.06.2019 for the amendment of ANRE Order no. 197/2018 related to the approval of the specific tariffs for electricity distribution service and of the price for reactive energy for Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord S.A.
In the Official Gazette of Romania, part I, no. 516/25.06.2019 was published the ANRE Order no. 79/24.06.2019 for the amendment of ANRE Order no. 198/2018 related to the approval of the specific tariffs for electricity distribution service and of the price for reactive energy for Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Nord S.A.
In the Official Gazette of Romania, part I, no. 516/25.06.2019 was published the ANRE Order no. 80/24.06.2019 for the amendment of ANRE Order no. 199/2018 related to the approval of the specific tariffs for electricity distribution service and of the price for reactive energy for Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud S.A.
According to the ANRE orders, the specific tariffs for electricity distribution service for the three concessionaire distribution operators of Electrica Group, applicable starting with 1 July 2019, compared to the ones applicable starting with 1 March 2019 are the following:
Concessionaire
|
Specific tariff
Specific tariff
|
Voltage level
applicable starting
applicable starting
Δ%
distribution operator
|
1 Jul 2019 (lei/Mwh)
1 Mar 2019 (lei/Mwh)
|
Societatea de Distributie
High Voltage
15.93
15.56
2.38%
a Energiei Electrice
Medium Voltage
34.65
33.84
2.39%
Muntenia Nord S.A.
Low Voltage
119.58
116.80
2.38%
Societatea de Distributie
High Voltage
19.03
18.58
2.42%
a Energiei Electrice
Medium Voltage
43.85
42.82
2.41%
Transilvania Nord S.A.
Low Voltage
103.39
100.98
2.39%
Societatea de Distributie
High Voltage
21.21
20.75
2.22%
a Energiei Electrice
Medium Voltage
41.67
40.77
2.21%
Transilvania Sud S.A.
Low Voltage
104.84
102.56
2.22%
Chief Corporate Governance and M&A Officer
Alexandra BORISLAVSCHI
Disclaimer
Electrica SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 15:01:03 UTC