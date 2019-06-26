Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Tarrifs for distribution operators – applicable starting 1 July 2019 – 26 June 2019

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 26 June 2019

Significant events to be reported:

Approval of the specific tariffs for the electricity distribution service, applicable starting with 1 July 2019 for the distribution subsidiaries of Electrica Group

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA hereby informs the following: