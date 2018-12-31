Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report regarding the prolongation of the period of submitting candidates for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. dated 7/8 February 2019 – 31 December 2018

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania

Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RONwww.electrica.ro

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 31 December 2018

Significant events to be reported:

Prolongation of the period of submitting candidates for the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders of Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. dated 7/8 February 2019

Taking into consideration the following:

- the calendar of the activities related to the organisation of the OGMS convened on 7/8 February 2019, especially the deadline of 31.12.2018 until when shareholders can submit proposals of candidates to occupy the vacant positions of BoD members,

-the fact that, on 18 December 2018, after the publication of the OGMS convening notice on 14 December 2018, Mr. Willem Schoeber notified the Company regarding his decision to resign from his quality of independent member of the Board of Directors of Electrica, starting with 6 February 2019 (24:00 hours),

During the meeting held on 31 December 2018, the BoD analysed the situation and, in order to ensure a reasonable period for the shareholders' benefit, considers appropriate and decides to extend the deadline until when shareholders have the right to propose candidates for filling in the vacant positions of director, from 31 December 2018 to 7 January 2019.

The convening notice of Electrica's OGMS ammended with respect to the above mentioned aspects, as well as with the updated mentions regarding the vacant positions from section V, was approved in the Company's Board of Directors meeting dated 31 December 2018.

Attached: Ammended Convening Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 7 February 2019.

Chief Corporate Governance and M&A Officer Alexandra BORISLAVSCHI

CONVENING NOTICE

OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

SOCIETATEA ENERGETICĂ ELECTRICA S.A.

AMENDED AT THE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

The Board of Directors of SOCIETATEA ENERGETICĂ ELECTRICA S.A. (hereinafter the Company or Electrica), headquartered in Bucharest, 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Str., district 1, registered with the Commercial Registry under number J40/7425/2000, sole registration code (CUI) RO 13267221, with a subscribed and entirely paid share capital of RON 3,459,399,290,

Taking into consideration the following:

The Board of Directors of SOCIETATEA ENERGETICĂ ELECTRICA S.A., duly gathered on December 31st, 2018, decided to amend the Convening notice published on 14.12.2018, in order to extend the deadline until when shareholders have the right to propose candidates for filling in the vacant positions of director, from December 31st, 2018 to January 7th, 2019, to complete the mentions regarding the vacancy from section V of the Convening notice, and to publish the following:

AMENDED CONVENING NOTICE

the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on 7 February 2019, starting at 10:00 o'clock (Romanian time), at the Company's headquarters in Bucharest, 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Str., District 1, postal code 010621, Radu Zane conference room.

Should the legal and/or statutory quorum for convening the OGMS not be met on the date mentioned above as the date of the first calling, a second OGMS shall be convened and established for 8 February 2019, having the same agenda, starting at 10:00 o'clock (Romanian time), at the Company's headquarters in Bucharest, 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, District 1, postal code 010621, Radu Zane conference room.

Only the persons registered as shareholders in the Company's shareholders' register held by Depozitarul Central S.A. at the end of the day on 9 January 2019 (Reference Date) have the right to attend and cast their votes in the OGMS. Should there be a second calling of the OGMS, the Reference Date remains the same.

The agenda of the OGMS will be the following:

1.

Election of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company for filling in the vacant positions. The term of the mandate of the elected directors will be for a duration equal to the period remaining until the expiry of the mandate for the vacant positions, i.e. until 27 April 2022. The form of the mandate agreements and the remuneration for each director, accordingto the Remuneration Policy, have been approved through the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders' Resolution No. 1 of 9 February 2018.

2. Empowerment of the representative of the Ministry of Energy, present in the OGMS, to sign, in the name of the Company, the mandate agreements with the members of the Board of Directors elected according to item 1 above.

3. Empowerment of the Chairman of the Meeting, of the secretary of the meeting and of the technical secretary to jointly sign the OGMS resolution and to perform individually and not jointly any act or formality required by law for its registration of the OGMS resolution with the Trade Register Office of the Bucharest Tribunal, as well as for the publication of the OGMS resolution according to the law.

DETAILS ON THE OGMS

The identification requirements applicable to the shareholders

The identification requirements applicable for the natural person shareholder and/or for his/her proxy and/or for the legal representative/proxy of the legal entity shareholder are:

for natural persons shareholders:

(i) to be accompanied by the shareholder's identification document or, as the case may be, a copy of the shareholder's identification document (ID for Romanian citizens or passport for foreign citizens), allowing their identification in the Company's shareholders' register held by Depozitarul Central SA;

(ii) the acknowledgement of the proxy capacity shall be based on the special power-of-attorney or the general power-of-attorney issued by the shareholder, or, in case the shareholder is being represented by a credit institution providing custody services, based on the voting instructions received by way of electronic communication means, without being necessary to issue a special power-of-attorney or a general one; the general power-of-attorney may be granted only to an "intermediary" as defined in the capital market legislation, or to a lawyer;

(iii) copy of the identification document of the proxy or the representative of the proxy that are natural persons (ID for Romanian citizens or passport for foreign citizens),

(iv) in case of votes submitted by a legal person proxy: the proof of the natural person's capacity that represents the legal person proxy; the proof shall be made by an ascertaining certificate of the legal person representative (not older than 30 days at the date of the OGMS)/documents similar to the ones mentioned above (not older than 30 days at the date of the OGMS), or by a power of attorney issued by the legal representative of the legal person proxy, as it is registered at the Trade Registry or similar authorities, together with the ascertaining certificate or similar documents (no older than 30 days at the date of the OGMS).

for legal persons shareholders:

(i)acknowledgement/confirmation of the legal representative capacity shall be based on the list of shareholders received from Depozitarul Central SA; nevertheless, if the shareholder/the person having this obligation has not timely informed Depozitarul Central SA with respect to its legal representative (so that the shareholders' register reflects this on the Reference Date), then the ascertaining certificate (not older than 30 days at the date of the OGMS)/documents similar to those mentioned above (not older than 30 days at the date of the OGMS) must prove the legal representative capacity of the legal person shareholder or, in the case of the Romanian State, a copy of the document proving the legal representative capacity of the one representing it;

(ii) acknowledgement of the conventional representative/proxy capacity shall be based on the special power of attorney issued by the legal representative of the shareholder, identified according to letter (i) above or based on the general power of attorney issued by the legal representative of the shareholder (the latter may be granted only to an "intermediary" as defined in the capital market legislation, or to a lawyer) or, in the case of shareholders that are international organizations, based on a special or general power of attorney (the latter may be granted only to an "intermediary" as defined in the capital market legislation, or to a lawyer) granted under the standard procedure used by that organization, accompanied by all the supporting documents on the quality of the signatories; in case the shareholder is being represented by a credit institution providing custody services, based on the voting instructions received by way of electronic communication means, without being necessary to issue a special power-of-attorney or a general one;

(iii) copy of the identification document of the legal representative/proxy (ID for Romanian citizens or passport for foreign citizens);

(iv) in case of votes submitted by legal person proxy: the proof of the natural's person capacity that represents the legal person proxy; the proof shall be made by an ascertaining certificate of the legal person proxy (not older than 30 days at the date of the OGMS)/ documents similar to those mentioned above (not older than 30 days at the date of the OGMS) or by a power of attorney issued by the legal representative of the legal person proxy, as it is registered at the Trade Registry or similar authorities, together with the ascertaining certificate or similar documents (no older than 30 days at the date of the OGMS).

The documents certifying the capacity of the legal/conventional representative/proxy that are drafted in a foreign language other than English shall be accompanied by a translation made by an authorized translator in Romanian and/or in English.

II.

Information materials regarding the agenda

The following documents shall be made available to the shareholders, in Romanian and in English, in electronic format on the Company's website at www.electrica.ro, Investors section -> General Meeting of Shareholders, and in hardcopy at the Company's Registry Desk located at its headquarters in Bucharest, 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, District 1, which is open from Monday to Thursday between 08:00-17:00 (Romanian time), and on Fridays between 08:00-14:30 (Romanian time), excepting the legal holidays and

27 December 2018 - holiday according to the internal regulation:

(1) From the calling date and until (and including) the date of the OGMS, in the first and second calling: (a) the OGMS convening notice and subsequently, after each addition according to the law.

(2) Starting with 18 December 2018 and until (and including) the date of OGMS at the first calling date or the second calling date: (a) the total number of shares and the voting rights at the calling date; (b) the full text of the draft resolutions proposed to be adopted by the OGMS; (c) the form of special powers of attorney to be used for voting by representative; (d) the voting ballot form for the vote by correspondence; (e) other information/documents regarding the items included on the agenda of the OGMS.



The documents mentioned at point 1. (a) and point 2. (b), (c), (d) and (e) shall be updated and republished if new items will be added to the agenda, while the documents mentioned at point 2. (c) and (d) will also be updated and republished to reflect the proposals of candidates for members of the Board of Directors of the Company.

In order to obtain hard copies of the documents, shareholders must address requests in writing in this regard at the Company's Registry Desk (which is open from Monday to Thursday between 08:00-17:00 (Romanian time), and on Fridays between 08:00-14:30 (Romanian time), excepting the legal holidays and

27 December 2018 - holiday according to the internal regulation) or to the email address ir@electrica.ro,so that these are received by the Company starting with 16:00 o'clock (Romanian time) on 18 December 2018. The Company shall provide the shareholders, through its Registry Desk, with copies of the requested documents within maximum 2 business days of the request.

III.

Questions regarding the agenda/the Company's activity

The Company's shareholders, subject to fulfilling the identification requirements set out above in Section I(The identification requirements applicable to the shareholders), may ask questions in writing, in Romanian or in English, regarding the items on the agenda of the OGMS/the Company's activity, prior to the date of the OGMS. These questions shall be addressed to the Company's Board of Directors and shall be sent either (i) in hardcopy (in person or by post/courier services, with confirmation of receipt), at the Company's Registry Desk (which is open from Monday to Thursday between 08:00-17:00 (Romanian time), and on Fridays between 08:00-14:30 (Romanian time), excepting the legal holidays and 27 December 2018 - holiday according to the internal regulation), or (ii) via e-mail, with incorporated extended electronic signature, as per Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at ir@electrica.ro,so as to be received by the Company until 6 February 2019, 17:00 o'clock (Romanian time), stating clearly in writing in capital letters: "QUESTIONS REGARDING THE AGENDA/THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITY - FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DATED 7/8 FEBRUARY 2019.

As regards questions addressed in hardcopy, they must be signed by the shareholders that are natural persons or by the legal representatives of the shareholders that are legal persons.

The Company shall answer these questions during the OGMS meeting and it may give a general answer to questions with the same content. Also, an answer is considered given if the relevant information is available on the Company's website, at www.electrica.ro,under Investors section -> General Meeting of Shareholders.

IV.

The right of shareholders to add new items on the OGMS agenda

Shareholders representing, individually or together, at least 5% of the Company's share capital are entitled, within no more than 15 days from the publication of the OGMS convening notice, to request in writing that new items are added on the general meeting's agenda.

These requests made by the shareholders must fulfil the following cumulative conditions: