Societatea Energetica Electrica : Announcement – Q3 2019 Key operational indicators – 5 November 2019

This report provides the main preliminary operational indicators of Electrica Group for the third quarter of 2019. Electrica Group's consolidated financial results as at and for the nine months period ended 30 September 2019 will be published on 15 November 2019. The information included in this report could change or differ significantly from the final data that will be included in the quarterly report for Q3 2019.
Preliminary key information for Electrica Group main segments of activity:
Quarterly values
Distribution segment
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
Q4/18
Q3/18
Q2/18
Q1/18
GWh
Volumes of electricity
4,411.0
4,319.1
4,542.0
4,452.9
4,374.4
4,315.8
4,520.8
distributed
GWh
High voltage
606.9
632.4
571.3
585.4
622.6
637.6
575.8
GWh
Medium voltage
1,831.7
1,722.5
1,757.1
1,750.2
1,831.5
1,760.0
1,748.4
GWh
Low voltage
1,972.4
1,964.2
2,213.6
2,117.2
1,920.3
1,918.2
2,196.5
Electricity needed to
GWh
cover network losses
367.1
419.2
713.2
737.4
385.2
347.6
793.1
(NL)
RON mn
Assets' commissioning
253.8
112.0
60.6
468.2
188.2
121.1
58.5
(CAPEX PIF)
RON mn
SDMN
55.3
27.6
15.7
147.3
65.9
55.9
24.5
RON mn
SDTN
99.7
41.8
13.6
175.9
57.8
41.6
20.7
RON mn
SDTS
98.7
42.5
31.3
144.9
64.5
23.5
13.3
Source: Electrica
Supply segment
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
Q4/18
Q3/18
Q2/18
Q1/18
GWh
Volumes of electricity
2,250.2
2,203.7
2,428.9
2,211.1
2,029.6
2,009.3
2,291.7
supplied on retail market
GWh
Competitive market
1,106.5
1,033.6
1,129.5
972.6
889.4
852.9
969.6
GWh
Regulated market
1,143.7
1,170.2
1,299.4
1,238.5
1,140.2
1,156.3
1,322.1
GWh
Volumes of natural gas
28.7
41.9
93.6
37.8
5.8
3.7
4.6
supplied
th
Number of consumption
3,543.4
3,539.8
3,539.2
3,540.7
3,548.1
3,551.5
3,566.0
places
th
Competitive market
264.6
261.7
257.7
253.1
246.2
233.6
222.4
th
Regulated market
3,278.8
3,278.1
3,281.5
3,287.6
3,301.5
3,317.9
3,343.6
Source: Electrica
Cumulated values - as of each period mentioned
Distribution segment
9M/19
6M/19
3M/19
2018
9M/18
6M/18
3M/18
GWh
Volumes of electricity
13,272.0
8,861.0
4,542.0
17,663.8
13,211.0
8,836.6
4,520.8
distributed
GWh
High voltage
1,810.5
1,203.7
571.3
2,421.4
1,836.0
1,213.4
575.8
GWh
Medium voltage
5,311.2
3,479.5
1,757.1
7,090.1
5,339.9
3,508.4
1,748.4
GWh
Low voltage
6,150.3
4,177.8
2,213.6
8,152.4
6,035.1
4,114.8
2,196.5
Electricity needed to
GWh
cover network losses
1,499.5
1,132.4
713.2
2,263.2
1,525.9
1,140.7
793.1
(NL)
RON mn
Assets' commissioning
426.3
172.6
60.6
836.0
367.8
179.6
58.5
(CAPEX PIF)
RON mn
SDMN
98.6
43.3
15.7
293.6
146.3
80.4
24.5
RON mn
SDTN
155.1
55.4
13.6
296.1
120.2
62.4
20.7
RON mn
SDTS
172.6
73.9
31.3
246.3
101.3
36.8
13.3
Source: Electrica
Supply segment
9M/19
6M/19
3M/19
2018
9M/18
6M/18
3M/18
GWh
Volumes of electricity
6,882.8
4,632.6
2,428.9
8,541.7
6,330.6
4,301.0
2,291.7
supplied on retail market
GWh
Competitive market
3,269.6
2,163.1
1,129.5
3,684.6
2,712.0
1,822.6
969.6
GWh
Regulated market
3,613.2
2,469.5
1,299.4
4,857.1
3,618.6
2,478.4
1,322.1
GWh
Volumes of natural gas
164.2
135.5
93.6
51.9
14.1
8.3
4.6
supplied
th
Number of consumption
3,543.4
3,539.8
3,539.2
3,540.7
3,548.1
3,551.5
3,566.0
places
th
Competitive market
264.6
261.7
257.7
253.1
246.2
233.6
222.4
th
Regulated market
3,278.8
3,278.1
3,281.5
3,287.6
3,301.5
3,317.9
3,343.6
Source: Electrica
Contact details:
Electrica Investor Relations
E-mail:ir@electrica.ro
Disclaimer
This report does not represent a recommendation/ offer/ invitation to contract or buy shares. This report contains information regarding preliminary key-operational indicators of Electrica Group's companies, so this forward-looking information is neither guarantees for future performance nor a forecast for the real data or otherwise, being risky or uncertain. The real results could differ significantly from the data in this report.
Therefore, Electrica undertakes no responsibility/liability for any damages that may occur from using this forward-looking information. The data in this report are selective and may requires updates, revisions and changes in the certain circumstances. Electrica assumes no obligation or commitment to publish any update, revision or modification of any information contained in this report, unless required by the applicable law.