Societatea Energetica Electrica : Announcement – Q3 2019 Key operational indicators – 5 November 2019

This report provides the main preliminary operational indicators of Electrica Group for the third quarter of 2019. Electrica Group's consolidated financial results as at and for the nine months period ended 30 September 2019 will be published on 15 November 2019. The information included in this report could change or differ significantly from the final data that will be included in the quarterly report for Q3 2019.

Cumulated values - as of each period mentioned

Distribution segment

9M/19 6M/19 3M/19 2018 9M/18 6M/18 3M/18 GWh Volumes of electricity 13,272.0 8,861.0 4,542.0 17,663.8 13,211.0 8,836.6 4,520.8 distributed GWh High voltage 1,810.5 1,203.7 571.3 2,421.4 1,836.0 1,213.4 575.8 GWh Medium voltage 5,311.2 3,479.5 1,757.1 7,090.1 5,339.9 3,508.4 1,748.4 GWh Low voltage 6,150.3 4,177.8 2,213.6 8,152.4 6,035.1 4,114.8 2,196.5 Electricity needed to GWh cover network losses 1,499.5 1,132.4 713.2 2,263.2 1,525.9 1,140.7 793.1 (NL) RON mn Assets' commissioning 426.3 172.6 60.6 836.0 367.8 179.6 58.5 (CAPEX PIF) RON mn SDMN 98.6 43.3 15.7 293.6 146.3 80.4 24.5 RON mn SDTN 155.1 55.4 13.6 296.1 120.2 62.4 20.7 RON mn SDTS 172.6 73.9 31.3 246.3 101.3 36.8 13.3

Supply segment

9M/19 6M/19 3M/19 2018 9M/18 6M/18 3M/18 GWh Volumes of electricity 6,882.8 4,632.6 2,428.9 8,541.7 6,330.6 4,301.0 2,291.7 supplied on retail market GWh Competitive market 3,269.6 2,163.1 1,129.5 3,684.6 2,712.0 1,822.6 969.6 GWh Regulated market 3,613.2 2,469.5 1,299.4 4,857.1 3,618.6 2,478.4 1,322.1 GWh Volumes of natural gas 164.2 135.5 93.6 51.9 14.1 8.3 4.6 supplied th Number of consumption 3,543.4 3,539.8 3,539.2 3,540.7 3,548.1 3,551.5 3,566.0 places th Competitive market 264.6 261.7 257.7 253.1 246.2 233.6 222.4 th Regulated market 3,278.8 3,278.1 3,281.5 3,287.6 3,301.5 3,317.9 3,343.6

