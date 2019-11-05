Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica : Announcement – Q3 2019 Key operational indicators – 5 November 2019

0
11/05/2019 | 11:35am EST

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RON www.electrica.ro

Q3 2019 Preliminary Key Operational Indicators

This report provides the main preliminary operational indicators of Electrica Group for the third quarter of 2019. Electrica Group's consolidated financial results as at and for the nine months period ended 30 September 2019 will be published on 15 November 2019. The information included in this report could change or differ significantly from the final data that will be included in the quarterly report for Q3 2019.

Preliminary key information for Electrica Group main segments of activity:

Quarterly values

Distribution segment

Q3/19

Q2/19

Q1/19

Q4/18

Q3/18

Q2/18

Q1/18

GWh

Volumes of electricity

4,411.0

4,319.1

4,542.0

4,452.9

4,374.4

4,315.8

4,520.8

distributed

GWh

High voltage

606.9

632.4

571.3

585.4

622.6

637.6

575.8

GWh

Medium voltage

1,831.7

1,722.5

1,757.1

1,750.2

1,831.5

1,760.0

1,748.4

GWh

Low voltage

1,972.4

1,964.2

2,213.6

2,117.2

1,920.3

1,918.2

2,196.5

Electricity needed to

GWh

cover network losses

367.1

419.2

713.2

737.4

385.2

347.6

793.1

(NL)

RON mn

Assets' commissioning

253.8

112.0

60.6

468.2

188.2

121.1

58.5

(CAPEX PIF)

RON mn

SDMN

55.3

27.6

15.7

147.3

65.9

55.9

24.5

RON mn

SDTN

99.7

41.8

13.6

175.9

57.8

41.6

20.7

RON mn

SDTS

98.7

42.5

31.3

144.9

64.5

23.5

13.3

Source: Electrica

Supply segment

Q3/19

Q2/19

Q1/19

Q4/18

Q3/18

Q2/18

Q1/18

GWh

Volumes of electricity

2,250.2

2,203.7

2,428.9

2,211.1

2,029.6

2,009.3

2,291.7

supplied on retail market

GWh

Competitive market

1,106.5

1,033.6

1,129.5

972.6

889.4

852.9

969.6

GWh

Regulated market

1,143.7

1,170.2

1,299.4

1,238.5

1,140.2

1,156.3

1,322.1

GWh

Volumes of natural gas

28.7

41.9

93.6

37.8

5.8

3.7

4.6

supplied

th

Number of consumption

3,543.4

3,539.8

3,539.2

3,540.7

3,548.1

3,551.5

3,566.0

places

th

Competitive market

264.6

261.7

257.7

253.1

246.2

233.6

222.4

th

Regulated market

3,278.8

3,278.1

3,281.5

3,287.6

3,301.5

3,317.9

3,343.6

Source: Electrica

Cumulated values - as of each period mentioned

Distribution segment

9M/19

6M/19

3M/19

2018

9M/18

6M/18

3M/18

GWh

Volumes of electricity

13,272.0

8,861.0

4,542.0

17,663.8

13,211.0

8,836.6

4,520.8

distributed

GWh

High voltage

1,810.5

1,203.7

571.3

2,421.4

1,836.0

1,213.4

575.8

GWh

Medium voltage

5,311.2

3,479.5

1,757.1

7,090.1

5,339.9

3,508.4

1,748.4

GWh

Low voltage

6,150.3

4,177.8

2,213.6

8,152.4

6,035.1

4,114.8

2,196.5

Electricity needed to

GWh

cover network losses

1,499.5

1,132.4

713.2

2,263.2

1,525.9

1,140.7

793.1

(NL)

RON mn

Assets' commissioning

426.3

172.6

60.6

836.0

367.8

179.6

58.5

(CAPEX PIF)

RON mn

SDMN

98.6

43.3

15.7

293.6

146.3

80.4

24.5

RON mn

SDTN

155.1

55.4

13.6

296.1

120.2

62.4

20.7

RON mn

SDTS

172.6

73.9

31.3

246.3

101.3

36.8

13.3

Source: Electrica

Supply segment

9M/19

6M/19

3M/19

2018

9M/18

6M/18

3M/18

GWh

Volumes of electricity

6,882.8

4,632.6

2,428.9

8,541.7

6,330.6

4,301.0

2,291.7

supplied on retail market

GWh

Competitive market

3,269.6

2,163.1

1,129.5

3,684.6

2,712.0

1,822.6

969.6

GWh

Regulated market

3,613.2

2,469.5

1,299.4

4,857.1

3,618.6

2,478.4

1,322.1

GWh

Volumes of natural gas

164.2

135.5

93.6

51.9

14.1

8.3

4.6

supplied

th

Number of consumption

3,543.4

3,539.8

3,539.2

3,540.7

3,548.1

3,551.5

3,566.0

places

th

Competitive market

264.6

261.7

257.7

253.1

246.2

233.6

222.4

th

Regulated market

3,278.8

3,278.1

3,281.5

3,287.6

3,301.5

3,317.9

3,343.6

Source: Electrica

Contact details:

Electrica Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@electrica.ro

Disclaimer

This report does not represent a recommendation/ offer/ invitation to contract or buy shares. This report contains information regarding preliminary key-operational indicators of Electrica Group's companies, so this forward-looking information is neither guarantees for future performance nor a forecast for the real data or otherwise, being risky or uncertain. The real results could differ significantly from the data in this report.

Therefore, Electrica undertakes no responsibility/liability for any damages that may occur from using this forward-looking information. The data in this report are selective and may requires updates, revisions and changes in the certain circumstances. Electrica assumes no obligation or commitment to publish any update, revision or modification of any information contained in this report, unless required by the applicable law.

Disclaimer

Electrica SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 16:34:04 UTC
