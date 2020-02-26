Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Approval of 2020 CAPEX Plan – 26 February 2020

Log in
02/26/2020 | 01:45pm EST

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99

Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 26 February 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Approval of the consolidated investment plan (CAPEX) of Electrica Group for 2020

During the meeting held on 26 February 2020, the Board of Directors approved the consolidated value of the Investment Plan (CAPEX) of Electrica Group for 2020, in total amount of RON 678.2 mn. Out of this value, RON 597 mn represents the investment plan (CAPEX) of the distribution subsidiaries.

We mention that the planned value of the investments that must be commissioned during 2020 by the distribution operators of Electrica Group is RON 606.2 mn, of which RON 13 mn represents investments related to 2019.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 18:43:03 UTC
