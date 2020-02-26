Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Approval of 2020 CAPEX Plan – 26 February 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

Report date: 26 February 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Significant events to be reported: Approval of the consolidated investment plan (CAPEX) of Electrica Group for 2020

During the meeting held on 26 February 2020, the Board of Directors approved the consolidated value of the Investment Plan (CAPEX) of Electrica Group for 2020, in total amount of RON 678.2 mn. Out of this value, RON 597 mn represents the investment plan (CAPEX) of the distribution subsidiaries.

We mention that the planned value of the investments that must be commissioned during 2020 by the distribution operators of Electrica Group is RON 606.2 mn, of which RON 13 mn represents investments related to 2019.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu