SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA SA

(EL)
Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Contracts concluded with SDTS and SDTN in H2 2019 according to Art. 82 Law 24/2017 – 22 November 2019

11/22/2019 | 06:47am EST

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 22 November 2019

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,459,399,290

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Legal acts of the kind listed in Art. 82 of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica) in Semester II 2019 - Services agreements concluded with two distribution subsidiaries - SDTS and SDTN

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 21 November 2019, of a legal act with a value greater than EUR 50,000, with Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice "Transilvania Sud" SA (SDTS), and of a legal act with a value greater than EUR 50,000, with Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice "Transilvania Nord" SA (SDTN), affiliates, where Electrica is the main shareholder.

Details regarding the agreements concluded by Electrica, as beneficiary, with SDTS and SDTN, as service suppliers, containing information about the date of execution, type of legal act, description of scope, total value, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and payment methods for each agreement are presented in Annex 1.

The independent limited assurance report performed by a financial auditor regarding the transactions reported by Electrica according to art. 82 of Law no. 24/2017 will be made public in maximum 30 days from the end of the reporting period acccording to the provisions of art. 144 letter B para (4) of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018.

Chief Strategy Officer

Anamaria Acristini-Georgescu

1

Annex 1: Details regarding the above mentioned legal acts, of the kind listed in Art. 82 of Law No. 24/2017, concluded by Electrica in Semester II 2019

Service Suppliers: Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice "Transilvania Sud" SA and Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice "Transilvania Nord" SA

Beneficiary: Societatea Energetica Electrica SA

Company

Scope of

Date of

Payment due

(service

Agreement

Amount

execution/

Expiry

Receivables/

Guarantees

dates and

the

Penalties

supplier)

Type and No.

(RON th.)

entry into

date

mutual debts

(RON th.)

payment

agreement

force

methods

Beneficiary: delays in providing the

agreement services by the supplier

will be subject to penalties of

RON

293,813

th.

maximum 0.04% per day, calculated

from

the

unfulfilled

agreement

Societatea de

Rendering

receivable of Societatea

obligations,

until

completing

the

Distributie a

Energetica Electrica SA

30 days from

Services

maintenance

20 Nov

Energiei

21 Nov

from

Societatea

de

agreement obligations.

agreement no.

services for

1,580

0

the invoice

Electrice

2019

2020

Distributie

a

Energiei

124/21.11.2019

metering

receiving date

"Transilvania

Electrice

"Transilvania

Service

supplier: has

the right

to

equipments

Sud" SA

Sud" SA.

invoice as penalties a sum equivalent

to 0.04% per day, calculated from the

unpaid amount, until the completion

of the payment obligations, without

exceeding the unpaid amount.

Beneficiary: delays in providing the

RON

366,482

th.

agreement services by the supplier

receivable of Societatea

will be subject to a penalty of 0.03%

Energetica Electrica SA

per day, calculated from the

from

Societatea

de

unfulfilled

agreement

obligations,

Societatea de

Rendering

Distributie

a

Energiei

until

completing

the

agreement

Distributie a

Electrice

"Transilvania

Services

maintenance

20 Nov

obligations,

without

exceeding

the

30 days from

Energiei

21 Nov

Nord" SA.

agreement no.

services for

1,320

0

residual agreement value.

the invoice

Electrice

2019

2020

123/21.11.2019

metering

receiving date

"Transilvania

RON

75.5

th. debt

of

equipments

Service supplier: has the right to

Nord" SA

Societatea

Energetica

Electrica

SA

to

invoice as penalties a sum equivalent

Societatea de Distributie

to 0.03% per day, calculated from the

a Energiei

Electrice

unpaid amount, until the completion

"Transilvania Nord" SA

of the payment obligations, without

exceeding the unpaid amount.

2

Disclaimer

Electrica SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:46:05 UTC
