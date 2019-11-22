Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Contracts concluded with SDTS and SDTN in H2 2019 according to Art. 82 Law 24/2017 – 22 November 2019

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.459.399.290 RON www.electrica.ro

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) London Stock Exchange (LSE) Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 22 November 2019

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,459,399,290

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Legal acts of the kind listed in Art. 82 of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica) in Semester II 2019 - Services agreements concluded with two distribution subsidiaries - SDTS and SDTN

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 21 November 2019, of a legal act with a value greater than EUR 50,000, with Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice "Transilvania Sud" SA (SDTS), and of a legal act with a value greater than EUR 50,000, with Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice "Transilvania Nord" SA (SDTN), affiliates, where Electrica is the main shareholder.

Details regarding the agreements concluded by Electrica, as beneficiary, with SDTS and SDTN, as service suppliers, containing information about the date of execution, type of legal act, description of scope, total value, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and payment methods for each agreement are presented in Annex 1.

The independent limited assurance report performed by a financial auditor regarding the transactions reported by Electrica according to art. 82 of Law no. 24/2017 will be made public in maximum 30 days from the end of the reporting period acccording to the provisions of art. 144 letter B para (4) of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018.

Chief Strategy Officer

Anamaria Acristini-Georgescu

