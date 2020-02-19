Societatea Energetica Electrica : Current report – Settlement of the appeal in case no. 7341-2-2014 against ANRE – 19 February 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 LEI www.electrica.ro

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) London Stock Exchange (LSE) Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 19 February 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Settlement of the appeal in case no. 7341/2/2014 against ANRE

Electrica informs the shareholders and investors that, on 18 February 2020, the High Court of Cassation and Justice settled the appeal filed by ANRE in the file no. 7341/2/2014, by admitting it and sending the case to the same court for re-examining the main action and the requests for accessory intervention made by the interveners Enel Muntenia SA, Enel Distributie Dobrogea SA and Enel Distributie Banat SA, in the first instance, and by the interveners Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud SA, Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Nord SA, Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord SA and Societatea Energetică Electrica SA, in appeal.

The file has as object Fondul Proprietatea's request for the cancellation of art. I points 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10 of ANRE President's Order no. 112/2014 for amending and completing the Methodology for establishing tariffs for the electricity distribution service, approved by ANRE President's Order no. 72/2013. The case was admitted on merits, ANRE filing an appeal against this sentence. The companies within Electrica group mentioned above have submitted requests for accessory intervention in the case, these being admitted in principle by the court on 22 January 2020.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu