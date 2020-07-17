Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Iulian Cristian Bosoancă was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, starting with July 18

07/17/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

  • Valentin Radu resigned from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA
  • Iulian Cristian Bosoancă was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, starting with July 18

Societatea Energetică Electrica SA informs that, on 17 July 2020, Mr. Valentin Radu resigned from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, which he held since December 2018.

Valentin Radu will continue his activity as a member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA.

During the meeting of the Board of Directors from the same date, Mr. Iulian Cristian Bosoancă was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA, starting with 18 July 2020 and until 31 December 2020.

OTHER INFORMATION

Born in 1976, Iulian Cristian Bosoancă has an extensive professional experience in the economic field (accounting, financial, fiscal) with over 20 years of activity.

Starting with 2016, Iulian Cristian Bosoancă holds the position of President of C.E.C.C.A.R. - Mehedinti branch, as well as lecturer within C.E.C.C.A.R. At the same time, he is an associate and administrator within the Expert Contabilitate & Servicii S.R.L. company and the Individual Cabinet of Accounting and Judicial Expertise.

At the same time, for 8 years he has been working as a mediator in an Individual Mediator's Office, member of the Romanian Body of Mediators.

Throughout his career, Mr. Bosoancă has been a member of the Board of Directors in various companies and is a non-executive director, since 29 April 2020, and a Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of SE Electrica S.A.

STATEMENT

Cristian Bosoancă, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA:

"On behalf of my colleagues, but also of the company's management, I thank Mr. Valentin Radu for the entire period in which he assumed the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrica. We continue to rely on his experience and professionalism, as a member of the Board, in carrying out major organizational transformation projects at Group level".

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Electrica Group is a key player in the electricity distribution and supply market in Romania, as well as one of the most important players in the energy services sector.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu street, District 1, Bucharest, 010621

Email: comunicare@electrica.ro / Tel: 021.208.59.99 / Fax: 021.208.59.98

Electrica Group provides services to over 3.8 million users and has national coverage - with subsidiaries in three areas for electricity distribution: Transilvania Nord, Transilvania Sud, Muntenia Nord and the entire country for electricity supply and for maintenance and energy services.

As of July 2014, Electrica has become a company with private majority capital, listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges. Electrica is the only listed Romanian company in the field of electricity distribution and supply in Romania.

_________________________________________________________________________________

More information about Electrica Group can be found on the company's website www.electrica.ro.





Disclaimer

Societatea Energetic&#259; Electrica SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 17:15:08 UTC
