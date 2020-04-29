Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : OGMS decisions – April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Shareholders of Electrica SA approved a gross dividend per share of RON 0,7248, the payment date being 26 June 2020

The income and expense budget for the financial year 2020 and the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, both at consolidated and individual level, were approved at the OGMS

Iulian Cristian Bosoancă was elected as a member of the Board of

Directors

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) of Electrica SA, reunited on 29 April 2020, respecting the legal and statutory requirements, approved, with the majority of the votes, the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of net profit for the financial year 2019. The total gross dividend value will be in the amount of RON 246.108.017, the gross dividend value per share of RON 0,7248, and the dividend payment date 26 June 2020.

Also, shareholders have approved the income and expense budget for the financial year 2020 and the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, both at consolidated level and at individual level. The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors of Electrica for the financial year 2019 was approved.

At the same time, the date of 9 June 2020 was set as the date of registration, when the identification of shareholders affected by the effects of Electrica OGMS will take place, including the right to receive dividends. The shareholders set 5 June 2020 as ex date, from which the financial instruments are traded without the rights deriving from Electrica OGMS.

"In the exceptional circumstances generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to honor our commitments to both our customers and shareholders. The dividend distribution proposal reflects the company's performance in 2019 and is in line with the dividend yield level with which we have accustomed our shareholders.

Electrica remains one of the companies that investors still trust, despite the volatility of the capital market. During this difficult period, we have even noticed the consolidation of the positions of some institutional investors, who traditionally have a medium and long-term investment strategy, in line with the Group's strategy. We constantly monitor the national and international context, as well as the financial performance and liquidity of the Group's companies in order to limit any potential risks, and we are ready to respond, as soon as possible, to the situations generated by the evolution of the crisis", declared Corina Popescu, CEO Electrica SA.

