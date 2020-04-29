Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : OGMS decisions – April 2020

Log in
04/29/2020 | 06:28am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

  • Shareholders of Electrica SA approved a gross dividend per share of RON 0,7248, the payment date being 26 June 2020
  • The income and expense budget for the financial year 2020 and the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, both at consolidated and individual level, were approved at the OGMS
  • Iulian Cristian Bosoancă was elected as a member of the Board of
    Directors

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) of Electrica SA, reunited on 29 April 2020, respecting the legal and statutory requirements, approved, with the majority of the votes, the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of net profit for the financial year 2019. The total gross dividend value will be in the amount of RON 246.108.017, the gross dividend value per share of RON 0,7248, and the dividend payment date 26 June 2020.

Also, shareholders have approved the income and expense budget for the financial year 2020 and the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, both at consolidated level and at individual level. The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors of Electrica for the financial year 2019 was approved.

At the same time, the date of 9 June 2020 was set as the date of registration, when the identification of shareholders affected by the effects of Electrica OGMS will take place, including the right to receive dividends. The shareholders set 5 June 2020 as ex date, from which the financial instruments are traded without the rights deriving from Electrica OGMS.

"In the exceptional circumstances generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to honor our commitments to both our customers and shareholders. The dividend distribution proposal reflects the company's performance in 2019 and is in line with the dividend yield level with which we have accustomed our shareholders.

Electrica remains one of the companies that investors still trust, despite the volatility of the capital market. During this difficult period, we have even noticed the consolidation of the positions of some institutional investors, who traditionally have a medium and long-term investment strategy, in line with the Group's strategy. We constantly monitor the national and international context, as well as the financial performance and liquidity of the Group's companies in order to limit any potential risks, and we are ready to respond, as soon as possible, to the situations generated by the evolution of the crisis", declared Corina Popescu, CEO Electrica SA.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu street, District 1, Bucharest, 010621

Email: comunicare@electrica.ro / Tel: 021.208.59.99 / Fax: 021.208.59.98

The shareholders of Electrica SA approved the election of Mr. Iulian Cristian Bosoancă as a new member of the Board of Directors to fill the vacant position, following the resignation of the non-independent director Niculae Havrileț. The term of office of the elected director will be equal to the period remaining until the expiry of the term of office for the vacant position, respectively until 27 April 2022.

At the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Electrica SA have participated personally, through a representative or voted by correspondence the shareholders registered in the shareholders' register kept by Depozitarul Central on 31 March 2020, set as reference date, the quorum met being 82.01% of the total voting rights and 80.38% of the share capital of the Company.

Electrica SA informs shareholders, investors and the public that the Annual Report for 2019 will be available starting 30 April 2020.

All companies within Electrica Group have adopted a plan of special measures for the proper conduct of operations and to ensure continuity in electricity supply, in the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The existing resilience plan at Group level was promptly updated to respond to the exceptional situation at national level.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Electrica Group is a key player in the electricity distribution and supply market in Romania, as well as one of the most important players in the energy services sector.

Electrica Group provides services to over 3.8 million users and has national coverage - with subsidiaries in three areas for electricity distribution: Transilvania Nord, Transilvania Sud, Muntenia Nord and the entire country for electricity supply and for maintenance and energy services.

As of July 2014, Electrica has become a company with private majority capital, listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges. Electrica is the only listed Romanian company in the field of electricity distribution and supply in Romania.

_________________________________________________________________________________

More information about Electrica Group can be found on the company's website www.electrica.ro.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu street, District 1, Bucharest, 010621

Email: comunicare@electrica.ro / Tel: 021.208.59.99 / Fax: 021.208.59.98

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetic&#259; Electrica SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:27:18 UTC
