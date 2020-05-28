Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.    EL   ROELECACNOR5

SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

(EL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : The Board of Directors approved in principal the merger of the three distribution companies within the Electrica Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:11am EDT

The Board of Directors approved in principal the merger of the three distribution companies within the Electrica Group

The Electrica's Board of Directors approved in principal, in the meeting of 27 May, the merger through absorption of the three electricity distribution companies within the Electrica Group - SDEE Transilvania Nord, SDEE Transilvania Sud and SDEE Muntenia Nord, with SDEE Transilvania Nord as absorbing company.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetic&#259; Electrica SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 15:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELEC
11:11aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : The Board of Directors approved in princip..
PU
04/29SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : OGMS decisions – April 2020
PU
04/29SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
03/17SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Announcement – measures adopted in the c..
PU
03/09SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Correction of clerical errors related to OGMS ..
PU
03/06SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Financial results – 2019
PU
03/06SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Notice of AGM dated 29 April 2020
PU
02/28SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : 2019 Prelim financial results - separate and c..
PU
02/27SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA SA : Annual results
CO
02/26SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report – Approval of 2020 CAPEX ..
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2020 6 449 M
EBIT 2020 342 M
Net income 2020 329 M
Finance 2020 416 M
Yield 2020 5,77%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 3 735 M
Chart SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,62 RON
Last Close Price 11,00 RON
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Valentin Radu Chairman
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer
Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.3.29%847
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.43%118 021
ENEL S.P.A.-6.87%73 520
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.52%68 449
IBERDROLA4.62%67 808
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.21%61 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group