Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : The Board of Directors approved in principal the merger of the three distribution companies within the Electrica Group

The Board of Directors approved in principal the merger of the three distribution companies within the Electrica Group
The Electrica's Board of Directors approved in principal, in the meeting of 27 May, the merger through absorption of the three electricity distribution companies within the Electrica Group - SDEE Transilvania Nord, SDEE Transilvania Sud and SDEE Muntenia Nord, with SDEE Transilvania Nord as absorbing company.
Disclaimer
Societatea Energetică Electrica SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 15:10:09 UTC