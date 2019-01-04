Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the Resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 04.01.2019

Current report according to: article 234 paragraph (1) letters a) and b) of the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding issuers and securities operations and the provisions of art. 99 of Bucharest Stock Exchange Code, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Report date: 04.01.2019

Name of issuing entity:NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.National CompanySocial headquarters:65 Polona St., district 1, Bucharest

Telephone/Fax Number:021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Registry Office:10874881Running number:J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:RON 3,015,138,510

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory AuthorityImportant event to be reported:

The resolutions of SNN Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 04.01.2019

Societatea Nationala SN Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs the shareholders and investors that on 04.01.2019, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of SNN Shareholders took place at Hotel Capital Plaza, Ion Mincu I room, starting with 10:00.

The resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of SNN Shareholders of 04.01.2019 are attached to the current report.

Cosmin Ghita

CEO

Resolution number 1/04.01.2019 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

Today, 04 January 2019, 10:00 o'clock, the shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (hereinafter called "The company" or "SNN") met within the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) of SNN, held at Hotel Capital Plaza, Ion Mincu I Room, Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, Bucharest the OGMS was opened by the representative of the President of the meeting, Mrs. Elena Popescu, in her capacity of Member of the Board of Directors.

Taking into consideration:

•The convening notice of the OGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 4593 of 04.12.2018, in the, "Bursa" newspaper, number 221 of 04.12.2018 and on the website of the Company;

•The provisions of the effectual Articles of Incorporation of the Company;

•Legal applicable provisions;

The President of the meeting records at the beginning of the meeting, that the OGMS is legal and statutory, 13 shareholders are present or represented, owning a total number of 273.507.275 shares, represeting 90,71135% of the subscribed and paid up share capital, representing 90,71135% of the total voting rights. The requirement regarding quorum is met in accordance with the provisions of article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation and of article 112, paragraph 1 of the Company Law 31/1990 ("Law number 31/1990"). The President of the meeting acknowledges that the OGMS is statutory and legally convened and that it can adopt viable resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Following the debates, the shareholders of the Company hereby decide:

1.The election of the Secretary of the OGMS.

As per the provisions of art. 129 of the Law no.31/1990, the shareholders of SNN elect as secretary of the OGMS Mr. Romeo Susanu and the Company appoints Mrs. Cristina Bacaintan and Mrs. Saida Ismail as technical secretaries of the OGMS.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 90,71135% of the share capital and 90,71135% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 273.507.275 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

- 273.507.275 votes "for"

- 0 votes "against"

- 0 votes "abstain"

- 0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled.

2. The presentationof the Report of the Board of Directors for the 9 months period ended at 30.09.2018.

This current item on the agenda is not subjected to the vote of the shareholders; the shareholders acknowledge the information presented by the Company with regards to this item.

3.The approvalof the Analysis Report regarding the measure ordered by the Court of Accounts at item II.11 of the Resolution no. 5/28.06.2018.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 90,71931% of the share capital and 90,71931% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 248.777.567 votes, representing 90,95032% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

- 248.777.567 votes "for"

- 3.485.087 votes "against"

- 21.268.621 votes "abstain"

- 0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled.

4.The approvalof the date23.01.2019as registration date in compliance with art. 86, paragraph (1) of Law 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, namely the date serving for the identification of the shareholders who will benefit from dividends or any other rights and who will be affected by the resolutions of the OGMS

In the presence of the shareholders representing 90,71931% of the share capital and 90,71931% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 273.531.009 votes, representing 99,99990% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

- 273.531.009 votes "for"

- 0 votes "against"

- 266 votes "abstain"

- 0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled.

5. The approvalof the date22.01.2019as "ex date", namely the date prior to the registration date on which the financial instruments which make up the object of the company's resolutions are traded without the rights derived from the resolution, in compliance with the provisions of art. 2, paragraph (2) letter l) from the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 90,71931% of the share capital and 90,71931% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 273.531.009 votes, representing 99,99990% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

- 273.531.009 votes "for"

- 0 votes "against"

- 266 votes "abstain"

- 0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled.

6. The empowermentof the President of the Board of Directors, to sign, on behalf of the shareholders, the OGMS's Resolutions and any other documents in connection therewith, and to perform any act or comply with any formality required by law for the registration and enforcement of the OGMS's Resolutions, including the publication and registration procedures thereof with the Trade Register Office or any other public institution. The President of the Board of Directors may delegate all or part of the powers mentioned above to anyone competent to fulfil this mandate.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 90,71931% of the share capital and 90,71931% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 273.531.009 votes, representing 99,99990% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

- 273.531.009 votes "for"

- 0 votes "against"

- 266 votes "abstain"

- 0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled.

For the PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Representative Mrs. Elena Popescu, Member of the Board of Directors

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

Romeo Susanu

Resolution number 2/04.01.2019 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

Today, 04 January 2019, 11.00 o'clock, the shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (hereinafter called "The company" or "SNN") met within the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) of SNN, held at Hotel Capital Plaza, Ion Mincu I Room, Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, Bucharest the EGMS was opened by the representative of the President of the meeting, Mrs. Elena Popescu, in his capacity of Member of the Board of Directors.

Taking into consideration:

•The convening notice of the EGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV , number 4593 of 04.12.2018, in the "Bursa" newspaper, number 221 of 04.12.2018 and on the website of the Company;

•The provisions of the effectual Articles of Incorporation of the Company;

•Legal applicable provisions;

The President of the meeting records at the beginning of the meeting, that the EGMS is legal and statutory, 14 shareholders are present or represented, owning a total number of 273.531.275 shares, representing 90,71931% of the subscribed and paid up share capital, representing 90,71931% of the total voting rights. The requirement regarding quorum is met in accordance with the provisions of article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation and of article 115, paragraph 1 of the Company Law 31/1990 ("Law number 31/1990"). The President of the meeting acknowledges that the EGMS is statutory and legally convened and that it can adopt viable resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Following the debates, the shareholders of the Company hereby decide:

1. Election of the Secretary of the EGMS

As per the provisions of art. 129 of the Law no.31/1990, the shareholders of SNN elect as secretary of the EGMS Mr. Romeo Susanu and the Company appoints Mrs. Cristina Bacaintan and Mrs. Saida Ismail as technical secretaries of the EGMS

In the presence of the shareholders representing 90,71931% of the share capital and 90,71931% of the voting rights, this item is adopted with 252.262.920 votes representing 92,22453% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provisions under Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the provisions under Art. 115 paragraph 2 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The votes were recorded as follows: