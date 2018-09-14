Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the amendment of the OGMS agenda scheduled for 28.09.2018

Current report according to: article 234 paragraph (1) letter b) of the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and transactions with securities

Report date: 14.09.2018

Name of issuing entity:NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.National CompanySocial headquarters:65 Polona St., district 1, Bucharest

Telephone/Fax Number:021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Registry Office:10874881Running number:J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:RON 3,015,138,510

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory AuthoritySignificant event to report:

Amended agenda for the SNN Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 28.09.2018/01.10.2018

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs the shareholders and investors that, on 13.09.2018, the SNN Board of Directors approved the amended convening notice for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 28.09.2018/01.10.2018, amending the agenda with 5 additional items, namely items 4-8, following the reception of a request to amend the agenda from themajority shareholder, the Ministry of energy on 12.09.2018:

Introduction of 5 aditional items on the OGMS agenda, namely items 4-8:

1.The election of the members of the Board of Directors of SN Nuclearelectrica SA by theapplication of the cumulative voting method.

2.The establishment of the duration of the mandate of the administrators elected by the application of the cumulative voting method for a period of 4 (four) years.

3.The establishment of the fixed gross monthly indemnity of the administrators elected by theapplication of the cumulative voting method.

4.The approval of the mandate contract form which will be concluded with the administrators elected by the application of the cumulative voting method.

5.The empowerment of the representative of the majority shareholder, the Romanian State through the Ministry of Energy to sign the mandate contracts with the administrators elected by theapplication of the cumulative voting method.

The request of the Ministry of Energy fulfils the conditions provided by art. 1171, paragraph (1) of the companies' Law no. 31/1990, corroborated with the provisions of art. 92 paragraph (3) of the Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations and those of art. 14 of the SNN Articles of Incorporation, and was sent before the deadline for the amendment of the agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 28.09.2018/01.10.2018, respectively 12.09.2018, SNN issueing a current report at that time.

We remind the fact that as per the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of SNN Shareholders no. 5/25.04.2018, the initiation of the selection procedure for the members of the Board of Directors in compliance with the provisions of OUG 109/2011 as subsequently amended was approved as well as the unfolding of the procedure by the Board of Directors. In compliance with the applicable legislation, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee within SNN BoD, assisted by an independent expert, carried out the selection procedure and sent to the Ministry of Energy on 11.09.2018 the report regarding the final appointments, in order for the Ministry to empower its representatives in the GMS to make proposals for the members of the Board of Directors. The request for the amendment of the SNN GMS agenda of 28.09.2018 is issued by the Ministry of Energy in the context of receiving the documents related to this stage of the selection procedure performed in compliance with OUG 109/2011.

The possibility of shareholders to submit proposals for candidates for the positions of member ofSNN BoD

Considering the fact that the OGMS agenda was supplemented with an item regarding the election of members of the Board of Directors, in compliance with the applicable legislation, SNN shareholders will be able to make written candidate proposals for the positions of member of the Board of Directors.

The list comprising information about the name, residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of members of the BoD will be at the disposal of the shareholders starting with 17.09.2018, 17:00 hours (Romania time) at SNN registration desk as well as on the company's website in the Investor Relations section/GMS related information/28.09.2018. The list will be updated periodically, as candidate proposals are received from the shareholders, until 21.09.2018, 14:00 hours. The final list with all the proposals for the positions of SNN administrator will be published in 21.09.2018, 17:00hours.

The shareholders who wish to make proposals for the position of SNN administrator must comply with the identification requirements mentioned in the GMS convening notice applicable for amending theagenda.

The candidates proposed by the shareholders for the position of administrator will be included in the voting ballots in alphabetical order of the name. The amended special powers of attorney and the voting ballots with the proposals made by the shareholders will be at the disposal of the shareholders starting with 21.09.2018, 17:00 hours (Romania time) at SNN headquarters and on the company's website in the Investor Relations section/GMS related information/28.09.2018, after the completion of the deadline for the proposals for administrators and the inclusion of the proposals on the voting ballots.

The amended convening notice is attached, as per the request of the Ministry of Energy, to this current report and will be published in the Oficial Gazette of Romania and in a national newspaper on 17.09.2018, on which date the special powers of attorney, the correspondence voting ballots and the resolution drafts corresponding to the amended agenda will be available on SNN website in the Investor Relations section/GMS related information, following that these documents be updated with the candidate proposals received from the shareholder and reposted in the final form on 21.09.2018, 17:00 hours.

CEO Cosmin Ghita

AMENDED CONVENING NOTICE FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SOCIETATEA NATIONALA NUCLEARELECTRICA

S.A.

The Board of Directors of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (hereinafter called "SNN" or "the Company") a national joint-stock company, managed according to a unitary system, set up and operating in compliance with the Romanian laws, registered with the Trade Register Office of the Bucharest Law Court under number J40/7403/1998, with Sole Registration Code 10874881, having its headquarters in Bucharest, No. 65 Polona Street, , sector 1, having a share capital subscribed and paid up in quantum of3.015.138.510 lei,

Whereas

• Provisions of Art. 13 and 14 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation in force ("The Articles of Incorporation");

• Provisions of Law No. 31/1990 referring to companies, as subsequently amended;

• Provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 regarding the corporate governance of public companies as subsequently amended;

• Provisions of Law No. 297/2004 referring to the capital market as subsequently amended;

• Provisions of Law No. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations;

• Provisions of Rules and Regulations No. 5 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations;

• The provisions of the National Securities Commission Regulations no. 13/2005 regarding the authorization and operation of Depozitarul Central, clearing houses and central counterparties.

• Request of the Ministry of Energy registered at SNN under the number 11396/12.09.2018, as shareholder of SNN that owns more than 5% of the share capital regarding the introduction of 5 additional items on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 28.09.2018/01.10.2018, considering: -The documents sent by the President of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of SN Nuclearelectrica SA, registered at the Ministry of Energy under the number 261959/DGPAPSE/11.09.2018; -The provisions of art. 111 paragraph (2) letter b) and art. 117^1 paragraph (1) of the companies' Law no. 31/1990, republished, as subsequently amended, art. 84 paragraph (1) and art. 92 paragraph (3) and paragraph (5) of the Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations; -The provisions of art. 32 paragraphs (1) and (2) of OUG no. 109/2011 regarding corporate governance of public companies, approved with amendment by Law no. 111/2016; -The provisions of art. 164, art. 165, art. 187 and art. 189 of the Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations;



Amends the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholdersof Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. on the date28.09.2018hours10:00 (Romania's time zone),at Hotel Capital Plaza, Ion Mincu I Room, Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, (OGMS) with 5 items, respectively items 4,5,6,7,8.

Only the persons registered as shareholders of SNN on the date of18.09.2018("Reference Date") in the shareholder register issued by Depozitarul Central S. A. (Central Depository S.A.) are entitled to attend and vote within the OGMS.

The agendaof the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders is the following:

1. The Electionof the Secretary of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. Information noteon the transactions concluded with the administrators or directors, with the employees, shareholders who own the control of the company or a company controlled by them in compliance with art.52 paragraph (3), letter a) of OUG 109/2011 with the subsequent amendtments and changes throughout 02.07.2018 - 15.08.2018.

3. Information noteon the transactions concluded with the administrators or directors, with the employees, shaholders who own the control over the company or a company controlled by them, in compliance with art.52, paragraph (3) letter b) of of OUG 109/2011 with the subsequent amendtments and changes throughout 02.07.2018 - 15.08.2018.

4. The electionof the members of the Board of Directors of SN Nuclearelectrica SA by the application of the cumulative voting method (secret vote).

5. The establishmentof the duration of the mandate of the administrators elected by the application of the cumulative voting method for a period of 4 (four) years.

6. The establishmentof the fixed gross monthly indemnity of the administrators elected by the application of the cumulative voting method.

7. The approvalof the mandate contract form which will be concluded with the administrators elected by the application of the cumulative voting method.

8. The empowermentof the representative of the majority shareholder, the Romanian State through the Ministry of Energy to sign the mandate contracts with the administrators elected by the application of the cumulative voting method.

9. The empowermentof the President of the Board of Directors, to sign, on behalf of the shareholders, the OGMS's Resolutions and any other documents in connection therewith, and to perform any act or comply with any formality required by law for the registration and enforcement of the OGMS's Resolutions, including the publication and registration procedures thereof with the Trade Register Office or any other public institution. The President of the Board of Directors may delegate all or part of the powers mentioned above to anyone competent to fulfil this mandate.

In case the legal conditions are not met for holding the OGMS on the date of the first calling, a new OGMS, as appropriate, will be called for the date of01.10.2018, hours 10.00, for the OGMS and 11:00 for the EGMS having the same agenda. In case of a new calling, the reference date appointed for the identification of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote within the OGMS is the same. The OGMS will take place at theHotel Capital Plaza, Ion Mincu I Room,

Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, Bucharest.

The right to introduce new items on the agenda. The right to present draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the meeting's agenda

In compliance with the provisions under Art. 92, paragraph (3) of Law 24/2017, Art. 1171paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990, Art 189 of Regulation 5/2018 and in compliance with the provisions under Art. 14 of the Articles of Incorporation of the company, one or more shareholders, representing individually or jointly, at least 5% of the company's share capital, may request, through a petition addressed to the company's Board of Directors, to introduce some additional items on the agenda of the OGMS and/or the presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the OGMS agenda.

The proposals referring to introducing new items on the OGMS agenda and/or presenting draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the OGMS agenda should cumulatively meet the following conditions:

a) In case of natural persons, they shall be accompanied by a copy of the shareholder's identification document (the identity documents provided by the shareholders must permit their identification in the SNN shareholders registry issued by Depozitarul Central SA),while in case of legal persons,they shall be accompanied by:

- confirmation of company details issued by the Trade Register Office, submitted in original or in copy in compliance with the original, or any other document, in original or in copy, issued by a competent authority of the state where the shareholder is legally registered and which certifies the quality of legal representative, issued within maximum 3 months before the publishing date of the general meeting convening notice, which permits their identification in the SNN shareholders registry issued by Depozitarul Central SA.

- The quality of legal representative is acknowledged based on the list of SNN shareholders at the reference date, received from Depozitarul Central SA. However, if the shareholder has not informed Depozitarul Central in relation to his legal representative or if this information is not included in the SNN list of shareholders at the reference date,then confirmation of company details/similar documents mentioned above must prove the quality of the legal representative.

- The documents certifying the quality of the legal representative prepared in a foreign language shall be accompanied by a translation performed into Romanian by a sworn translator. SNN will not request the legalization or the apostils of the documents with certify the quality of legal representative of the shareholder.

b)Shall be accompanied by a justification and /or by a draft resolution submitted to be adopted;