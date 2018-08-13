Log in
SOCIETATEA NATIONALA NUCLEARELECTRICA SA (ROSNN)
Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the availability of the Half-year Report for the 1st semester of the financial year 2018

08/13/2018 | 08:45am CEST

Current report in compliance with art. 65 of the Law no. 24/2017 regarding financial instruments issuers and capital market transactions, The Regulation of ASF no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of securities and market operations

Report date: 13.08.2018

Name of the issuing entity:Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.Registered office:65, Polona street, District 1, Bucharest

Phone/fax number:021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:10874881Order number: J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid share capital:RON3.015.138.510

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory AuthorityImportant event to be reported

Availability of the Half-year Report for the 1st semester of the financial year 2018

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs the shareholders and investors on the availability of the Half-year Report for the 1st semester of the financial year 2018, prepared in accordance with the provisions of art. 65 of Law no. 24/2017 regarding the financial instruments issuers and capital market transactions and with Appendix 14 to the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 starting withAugust 14th, 2018, 08:00 HRS, as follows:

  • - In written format, by request, at the Bucharest Headquarters, 65 Polona Street, District 1, Communications and Investor Relations Department;

  • - Electronically on the company's website, in the "Investor Relations - 2018 Financial Results" section(www.nuclearelectrica.ro).

The Half year Report for the 1st semester of the financial year 2018 comprises:

  • - The main events in the company's activity throughout the reporting period;

  • - Revised Simplified Individual Interim Financial Statements as of and for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2018 prepared in accordance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finance no. 2844/2016 for the approval of the accounting regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") pursuant to the International Accounting Standard 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" adopted by the European Union;

  • - Revised Simplified Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the 6-month period ended on June 30, 2018 prepared in accordance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finance no. 2844/2016 for the approval of the accounting regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") pursuant to the International Accounting Standard 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" adopted by the European Union;

  • - The half year report of the Board of Directors on the administration activity for the period 1January - 30 June 2018.

Additional information may be obtained from the Communications and Investor Relations Department, e-mail :investor.relations@nuclearelectrica.ro.

Cosmin Ghita

Chief Executive Officer

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881,

Paid and subscribed capital: 3.015.138.510 leioffice@nuclearelectrica.ro,www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 06:44:06 UTC
