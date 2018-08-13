Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the availability of the Half-year Report for the 1st semester of the financial year 2018

Current report in compliance with art. 65 of the Law no. 24/2017 regarding financial instruments issuers and capital market transactions, The Regulation of ASF no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of securities and market operations

Report date: 13.08.2018

Name of the issuing entity:Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.Registered office:65, Polona street, District 1, Bucharest

Phone/fax number:021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:10874881Order number: J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid share capital:RON3.015.138.510

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority

Availability of the Half-year Report for the 1st semester of the financial year 2018

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs the shareholders and investors on the availability of the Half-year Report for the 1st semester of the financial year 2018, prepared in accordance with the provisions of art. 65 of Law no. 24/2017 regarding the financial instruments issuers and capital market transactions and with Appendix 14 to the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 starting withAugust 14th, 2018, 08:00 HRS, as follows:

- In written format, by request, at the Bucharest Headquarters, 65 Polona Street, District 1, Communications and Investor Relations Department;

- Electronically on the company's website, in the "Investor Relations - 2018 Financial Results" section(www.nuclearelectrica.ro).

The Half year Report for the 1st semester of the financial year 2018 comprises:

- The main events in the company's activity throughout the reporting period;

- Revised Simplified Individual Interim Financial Statements as of and for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2018 prepared in accordance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finance no. 2844/2016 for the approval of the accounting regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") pursuant to the International Accounting Standard 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" adopted by the European Union;

- Revised Simplified Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the 6-month period ended on June 30, 2018 prepared in accordance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finance no. 2844/2016 for the approval of the accounting regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") pursuant to the International Accounting Standard 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" adopted by the European Union;

- The half year report of the Board of Directors on the administration activity for the period 1January - 30 June 2018.

Additional information may be obtained from the Communications and Investor Relations Department, e-mail :investor.relations@nuclearelectrica.ro.

