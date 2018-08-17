Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the disconnection and re connection of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 to SEN

Current report in compliance with the Law number 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and the Regulations of the ASF no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of securities and market operations and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 24.07.2018

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory AuthorityImportant event to be reported : The disconnection and reconnection of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 to SEN

SN Nuclearelectrica SA (« SNN «) informs the shareholders and investors that Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 was disconnected from the National Power Grid during the evening of August 16th 2018, 18 :57 hours due to a faulty maneuvre performed by Transelectrica staff while perfofming maintenance works on the 400 kv line Cernavoda-Constanta Nord.

SNN informs that the disconnection did not have any negative impact on the nuclear installations of Unit 2, thus no negative impact on nuclear safety.

Unit 2 was reconnected to the grid during the evening of August 16, 2018, 21 :05 hours.

CEO

Cosmin Ghita

