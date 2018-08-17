Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the disconnection and re connection of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 to SEN

08/17/2018 | 11:26am CEST

Current report in compliance with the Law number 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and the Regulations of the ASF no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of securities and market operations and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 24.07.2018

Name of the issuing entity:Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.Registered office:65, Polona street, District 1, Bucharest

Phone/fax number:021-203.82.00 / 021-316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:10874881Order number:J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid share capital:RON 3.015.138.510

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory AuthorityImportant event to be reported : The disconnection and reconnection of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 to SEN

SN Nuclearelectrica SA (« SNN «) informs the shareholders and investors that Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 was disconnected from the National Power Grid during the evening of August 16th 2018, 18 :57 hours due to a faulty maneuvre performed by Transelectrica staff while perfofming maintenance works on the 400 kv line Cernavoda-Constanta Nord.

SNN informs that the disconnection did not have any negative impact on the nuclear installations of Unit 2, thus no negative impact on nuclear safety.

Unit 2 was reconnected to the grid during the evening of August 16, 2018, 21 :05 hours.

CEO

Cosmin Ghita

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

Strada Polona, nr. 65, sector 1, 010494, Bucuresti, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Nr. ordine Registrul Comertului: J40/7403/1998, Cod unic de inregistrare: 10874881,

Capital social subscris si varsat: 3.015.138.510 leioffice@nuclearelectrica.ro,www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:25:13 UTC
