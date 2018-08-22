Log in
SOCIETATEA NATIONALA NUCLEARELECTRICA SA (ROSNN)
Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the extension of the duration of the mandate contracts of the General Manager, the Deputy General Managers and the Financial Manager of SN Nuclearelectrica SA for a provisional duration of 2 months starting with 05.09.2018

08/22/2018 | 06:52pm CEST

Current report according to the Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations and the provisions of article 234 paragraph (1) letter f) of the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding issuers and securities and market operations operations Report date: 22.08.2018

Name of issuing entity:NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.National CompanySocial headquarters:65 Polona St., district 1, Bucharest

Telephone/Fax Number:021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Registry Office:10874881Running number:J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:RON 3,015,138,510

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory AuthorityImportant event to be reported:

The extension of the duration of the mandate contracts of the General Manager, the Deputy General Managers and the Financial Manager of SN Nuclearelectrica SA for a provisional duration of 2 months starting with 05.09.2018

Societatea Nationala SN Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs the shareholders and investors that on 22.08.2018, SNN Board of Directors approved the extension with 2 months of the duration of the mandate contracts concluded with the General Manager, the deputy General Managers and the Financial Manager of SN Nuclearelectrica SA appointed for a provisional period of 4 months as per the decision of th Board of Directors no. 63/25.04.2018, the extension entering into force on 05.09.2018, in compliance with the applicable legal provisions , until the completion of the selection procedure of the administrative and executive management of SNN based on the provisions of OUG 109/2011. We remind the fact that the initiation of the selection procedure for the members of the Board of Directors of SN Nuclearelectrica SA on the provisions of OUG 109/2011 was approved by the SNN GMS on 25.04.2018, the selection process being currently underway.

The extension of the mandates for the managers of the company was based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee within SNN Board of Directors, in compliance with the provisions of art. 20 paragraph (2) letter c) and art. 31 paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation of SNN, the provisions of art. 35 paragraph 1 and art. 64 index 2 paragraph 1 of OUG no. 109/2011 as subsequently amended and the provisions of art. 143 paragraphs 1 and 4 of the Law no. 31/1990 for companies.

Iulian-Robert Tudorache

President of the Board of Directors

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881,

Paid and subscribed capital: 3.015.138.510 leioffice@nuclearelectrica.ro,www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 16:51:10 UTC
