Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the extension of the duration of the mandate contracts of the General Manager, the Deputy General Managers and the Financial Manager of SN Nuclearelectrica SA for a provisional duration of 2 months starting with 05.09.2018

Report date: 22.08.2018

The extension of the duration of the mandate contracts of the General Manager, the Deputy General Managers and the Financial Manager of SN Nuclearelectrica SA for a provisional duration of 2 months starting with 05.09.2018

Societatea Nationala SN Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs the shareholders and investors that on 22.08.2018, SNN Board of Directors approved the extension with 2 months of the duration of the mandate contracts concluded with the General Manager, the deputy General Managers and the Financial Manager of SN Nuclearelectrica SA appointed for a provisional period of 4 months as per the decision of th Board of Directors no. 63/25.04.2018, the extension entering into force on 05.09.2018, in compliance with the applicable legal provisions , until the completion of the selection procedure of the administrative and executive management of SNN based on the provisions of OUG 109/2011. We remind the fact that the initiation of the selection procedure for the members of the Board of Directors of SN Nuclearelectrica SA on the provisions of OUG 109/2011 was approved by the SNN GMS on 25.04.2018, the selection process being currently underway.

The extension of the mandates for the managers of the company was based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee within SNN Board of Directors, in compliance with the provisions of art. 20 paragraph (2) letter c) and art. 31 paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation of SNN, the provisions of art. 35 paragraph 1 and art. 64 index 2 paragraph 1 of OUG no. 109/2011 as subsequently amended and the provisions of art. 143 paragraphs 1 and 4 of the Law no. 31/1990 for companies.

Iulian-Robert Tudorache

President of the Board of Directors

