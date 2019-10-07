Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica : Current report regarding the signing of a MoU between SNN and FALCON Consortium

Current report in compliance with the Law number 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and the ASF Regulations no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of securities and market operations and wit the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Reporting date: 07.10.2019

Name of the issuing entity:Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

Registered office:Strada Polona nr. 65, Sector 1, Bucuresti

Phone/fax number:021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 10874881 Order number: J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid share capital: 3.015.138.510 lei

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority

Important event to be reported:

SN Nuclearelectrica SA and the FALCON Consortium have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the cooperation for the development of the 4th Generation reactor,

ALFRED

On October 03, 2019, SNN and the FALCON Consortium (Ansaldo Nucleare, ENEA and ICN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (« MoU ») regarding the cooperation for the development of the 4th Generation reactor, ALFRED

The goal of this MoU is to set a cooperation framework between the two parties regarding the pre- project works and the research and development activities which are to be implemented in order to develop the ALFRED project.

SNN and the FALCON Consortium agreed on: the exchange of information and data regarding the technology of fast-neutron reactors, by using molten lead as a cooling agent, the coordination of the research activities, the in-kind contribution depending on the expertise and capabilities of each party, the studies and analyses independently conducted by each party for their optimization, and the planning of the necessary framework for preparing the demonstrative activities.

"In an international environment in which the environment policies and measures significantly reconfigure the energy industry, and the solution comes from a well-thought mixture of sources with low CO2 emissions, the development of nuclear technologies in order to constantly improve security, savings and flexibility has become a necessity. Globally, there are few states that develop nuclear technologies, Romania being one of them, and the ALFRED project is considered on an international level a promising state-of-the-art technology. It is a complex project, with many benefits related to technology, security and savings, which we wish to commercially operate in as many states as

