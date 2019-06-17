Societe Anonyme Belge de Constructions Aeronautiques : SABCA and Borsight join forces for major US F-16 maintenance contract

Paris, June 17. The Belgian SABCA Group and US-based Borsight Inc., two experienced players in the aerospace industry, have teamed up to respond to a call for F-16 Fighting Falcon depot-level maintenance and repair services issued by the United States Air Force (USAF) in Ogden Utah, USA. The complementarity and proven expertise of both companies will allow the team to offer the best value solution to the US government. The contract ceiling for this opportunity is valued at $900M.

The Teaming Agreement between SABCA Group and Borsight Inc. was signed during the Paris Air Show atLe Bourget. In the presence of Utah Governor Gary Herbert, both companies formalized the decision to join forces to compete for this critical contract. Thibauld Jongen, CEO of SABCA Group and Brad Bullard, CEO of Borsight Inc. reinforce their commitment to cooperation.

'The strength of this collaboration between our two companies lies in the complementarity of their respective fields of expertise', said Jongen. 'Borsight has the required ready and available infrastructure, the expertise in avionics, and is perfectly located, next door to the customer. SABCA Group, has more than 40 years of experience in maintenance, repair and upgrades on the F-16 jet for the European and the United States Air Forces.'

Bullard echoed the sentiment. 'Based at Ogden-Hinckley Airport in Utah, and a proven USAF and NATO contractor, Borsight Inc. has acquired extensive experience in the development and integration of modern aeronautical techniques and equipment on military platforms including the F-16, C-17, A-10, HH-60, KC-135, RC-26 and C-130 H/J,' he said. . 'SABCA Group's expertise, gained on more than 1500 F-16s, enables us to submit a well-balanced, strong, competitive offer, with optimal services for the customer.'

Both parties aspire a long-term cooperation and will also pursue additional business opportunities. After a recent expansion of its presence in North Africa (Morocco), this new cooperation leading to a SABCA presence in the United States is part of a larger expansion strategy focusing on fleet and life cycle management.