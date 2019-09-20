Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco : General Meetings of Shareholders, 20 September 2019

SOCIETE DES BAINS DE MER

ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO

General Meetings of Shareholders, 20 September 2019

Monaco, 20 September 2019.

The Shareholders of Société des Bains de Mer convened on Friday 20 September at the One Monte-Carlo - Conference Center (Salle des Arts) at an Ordinary General Meeting, followed by an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The shareholders present or represented passed all of the resolutions tabled.

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Approval of the financial statements for FY 2018/2019

S.B.M. Group reported consolidated revenue of €526. 5 million for the fiscal year 2018/2019, compared to €474.6 million in 2017/2018, an improve ment of 11%. The increase of €51.9 million for the year is the result of higher revenue across all sectors.

S.B.M. Group operating result was a loss of -€9.6 m illion compared to a loss of -€27.1 million during the previous financial year.

This favorable trend in operating income concerns all sectors.

Thus, the gaming sector benefitted from increased table game revenue and the rental sector reported a strong growth with the opening of new retail spaces at the Hotel de Paris and in the new One Monte-Carlo complex.

Although it has improved slightly, the operating income in the hotel sector remains in deficit, primarily due to renovation works at the Hotel de Paris. While the hotel has benefitted from increased accommodation capacity compared to previous year, with an average of 97 rooms available in 2018/2019 compared to 56 previously, it has not yet returned to its level of business prior to the beginning of the work, when the Hôtel de Paris had 182 rooms. The unfavorable impact on the operating income is around €7 million for 2018/2019 compared to €10 million for the previous year.

Equity accounting consolidation of Betclic Everest Group, an online gaming group in which the Group has a 50% stake, requires the recognition of 50% of its net income for the period in question, resulting in a profit of €12.3 million, c ompared to a profit of €12.5 million last year. This result notably reflects Betclic's good performance, with the development of its sports betting offers, new mobile apps and the intensification of its marketing actions.

The General Meeting of Shareholders approved the consolidated and financial statements for the financial year 2018/2019 and passed the resolution on the allocation of net income. Given the on-going operating deficit, it was decided that no dividend would be distributed.