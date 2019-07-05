Log in
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE

(FLY)
Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract

07/05/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 5 July 2019

Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II - Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares

  • Half-yearlyreport:

At 30 June 2019, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

  • 3,320 shares
  • €2,005,182.00 in cash

Resources available at 31 December 2018 were as follows:

  • 6,035 shares
  • €1,842,819.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

  • 2,025 shares
  • €2,092,635.00 in cash

SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

  • Number of transactions executed and volume traded in first-half 2019

Number of transactions

Volume traded

executed

Buy

Sell

Date

Buy

Sell

Number of

Share

Number of

Share

shares

capital (€)

shares

capital (€)

02/01/2019

5

0

751

45,060.00

03/01/2019

0

1

0

0

150

8,850.00

04/01/2019

3

4

75

4,455.00

170

10,094.00

07/01/2019

6

0

124

7,221.40

0

0

08/01/2019

6

3

401

23,418.40

66

3,857.60

09/01/2019

1

3

50

3,000.00

750

44,550.00

10/01/2019

1

0

50

2,990.00

0

0

11/01/2019

2

2

14

840.00

86

5,160.00

14/01/2019

6

0

100

5,976.00

0

0

15/01/2019

3

0

73

4,365.40

0

0

16/01/2019

1

2

40

2,384.00

141

8,460.00

17/01/2019

2

2

50

3,000.00

50

3,000.00

18/01/2019

4

0

105

6,342.00

0

0

21/01/2019

0

2

0

0

55

3,355.00

22/01/2019

0

15

0

0

1,102

68,375.60

23/01/2019

1

9

7

438.20

730

45,844.00

24/01/2019

0

12

0

0

1,180

74,104.00

25/01/2019

0

5

0

0

345

21,666.00

28/01/2019

13

0

59

3,650.40

0

0

29/01/2019

0

17

0

0

809

50,173.40

30/01/2019

0

6

0

0

500

31,150.80

31/01/2019

0

5

0

0

300

18,660.00

01/2019

54

88

1,899

113,140.80

6,434

397,300.40

01/02/2019

2

0

12

736.80

0

0

04/02/2019

1

3

3

185.40

215

13,312.00

05/02/2019

0

1

0

0

50

3,140.00

06/02/2019

0

8

0

0

245

15,633.00

07/02/2019

1

1

25

1,590.00

5

319.00

08/02/2019

4

5

564

36,506.40

161

10,387.20

11/02/2019

4

10

62

4,067.60

266

17,476.00

12/02/2019

2

7

75

4,940.00

149

9,849.80

13/02/2019

2

2

130

8,554.00

50

3,300.00

14/02/2019

3

0

28

1,857.40

0

0

15/02/2019

17

4

291

18,877.40

183

11,867.60

18/02/2019

10

7

164

10,569.80

118

7,737.00

19/02/2019

8

1

35

2,294.00

12

772.80

20/02/2019

41

6

394

25,630.40

35

2,280.40

21/02/2019

6

1

64

4,149.20

2

130.80

22/02/2019

17

0

726

46,633.40

0

0

25/02/2019

3

9

49

3,117.20

302

19,299.60

26/02/2019

3

13

40

2,585.60

69

4,422.80

27/02/2019

6

3

74

4,794.00

107

7,052.00

28/02/2019

5

5

94

6,197.40

214

14,124.00

02/2019

135

86

2,830

183,286.00

2,183

141,104.00

01/03/2019

12

4

90

5,928.00

150

9,900.00

04/03/2019

11

2

150

9,845.60

53

3,476.20

05/03/2019

5

0

69

4,536.00

0

0

06/03/2019

5

2

287

18,926.00

60

3,936.00

07/03/2019

4

5

190

12,423.00

255

16,636.60

08/03/2019

2

3

30

1,950.00

420

27,549.00

11/03/2019

10

5

275

17,828.00

85

5,515.00

12/03/2019

8

4

174

11,290.00

140

9,113.00

13/03/2019

3

2

29

1,894.20

57

3,752.20

14/03/2019

5

1

289

19,017.20

6

388.80

15/03/2019

2

5

50

3,250.00

489

31,643.20

18/03/2019

6

7

115

7,493.20

115

7,523.00

19/03/2019

3

0

45

2,943.00

0

0

20/03/2019

6

0

65

4,235.00

0

0

21/03/2019

4

0

125

8,125.00

0

0

22/03/2019

3

0

60

3,889.00

0

0

25/03/2019

4

0

160

10,300.00

0

0

26/03/2019

3

0

70

4,503.00

0

0

27/03/2019

0

15

0

0

440

28,526.80

28/03/2019

9

1

210

13,786.00

10

654.00

29/03/2019

15

0

302

19,840.00

0

0

03/2019

120

56

2,785

182,002.20

2,280

148,613.80

01/04/2019

0

4

0

0

467

30,707.00

02/04/2019

0

4

0

0

385

25,025.00

03/04/2019

9

3

167

10,975.60

25

1,620.00

04/04/2019

10

5

230

14,994.00

407

26,682.00

05/04/2019

2

3

25

1,619.00

165

10,740.00

08/04/2019

0

10

0

0

425

27,950.00

09/04/2019

10

1

253

16,615.60

21

1,369.20

10/04/2019

1

4

100

6,520.00

232

15,096.40

11/04/2019

2

3

49

3,194.80

150

9,775.00

12/04/2019

6

10

100

6,520.00

249

16,234.80

15/04/2019

14

4

470

30,308.00

310

19,964.00

16/04/2019

1

7

5

324.00

215

13,975.00

17/04/2019

2

2

50

3,250.00

55

3,575.00

18/04/2019

8

0

105

6,850.60

0

0

23/04/2019

5

0

100

6,327.00

0

0

24/04/2019

5

1

250

15,850.00

24

1,526.40

25/04/2019

12

2

269

16,915.20

20

1,254.00

26/04/2019

2

5

11

697.20

26

1,654.00

29/04/2019

0

2

0

0

164

10,500.00

30/04/2019

2

13

45

2,921.00

546

35,916.00

04/2019

91

83

2,229

143,882.00

3,886

253,563.80

02/05/2019

10

4

254

16,537.20

219

14,498.00

03/05/2019

8

6

159

10,590.00

139

9,306.80

06/05/2019

4

2

41

2,735.00

91

6,097.00

07/05/2019

2

5

39

2,652.00

200

13,500.00

08/05/2019

10

1

300

20,110.00

10

672.00

09/05/2019

1

6

4

268.80

438

29,676.60

10/05/2019

15

3

326

21,756.40

33

2,225.00

13/05/2019

12

7

358

23,358.40

56

3,687.80

14/05/2019

5

3

193

12,730.60

119

7,831.20

15/05/2019

3

6

50

3,330.00

95

6,337.80

16/05/2019

7

2

93

6,165.00

10

668.00

17/05/2019

1

3

20

1,320.00

66

4,421.80

20/05/2019

8

2

70

4,675.00

33

2,211.00

21/05/2019

16

2

422

28,168.20

74

4,928.40

22/05/2019

11

11

119

7,916.20

133

8,889.00

23/05/2019

16

2

340

22,761.00

40

2,711.20

24/05/2019

12

14

258

17,234.40

382

25,674.80

27/05/2019

7

4

228

15,528.20

203

13,826.00

28/05/2019

9

2

326

22,152.00

4

271.40

29/05/2019

9

0

100

6,790.60

0

0

30/05/2019

5

0

25

1,696.00

0

0

31/05/2019

22

2

251

16,969.00

164

11,089.40

05/2019

193

87

3,976

265,444.00

2,509

168,523.20

03/06/2019

0

4

0

0

462

31,406.00

04/06/2019

1

4

22

1,500.40

150

10,200.00

05/06/2019

15

3

400

27,443.40

122

8,354.80

06/06/2019

15

1

400

27,607.20

150

10,320.00

07/06/2019

9

5

195

13,474.00

345

23,894.00

10/06/2019

19

4

498

34,187.80

123

8,331.60

11/06/2019

0

7

0

0

127

8,799.20

12/06/2019

7

5

206

14,225.20

148

10,251.20

13/06/2019

13

0

232

16,135.80

0

0

14/06/2019

12

1

469

32,243.80

7

478.80

17/06/2019

7

4

147

10,143.00

165

11,385.00

18/06/2019

12

1

160

11,018.80

72

4,939.20

19/06/2019

2

4

103

7,026.40

70

4,774.00

20/06/2019

0

4

0

0

353

24,357.00

21/06/2019

7

5

107

7,434.40

257

17,834.40

24/06/2019

2

3

10

694.00

100

6,950.00

25/06/2019

14

1

302

20,674.20

50

3,470.00

26/06/2019

4

1

92

6,252.80

50

3,400.00

27/06/2019

10

2

130

8,783.60

26

1,757.60

28/06/2019

10

1

163

10,981.40

1

67.60

06/2019

159

60

3,636

249,826.20

2,778

190,970.40

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters:

FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 10:07:04 UTC
