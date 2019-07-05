Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract
07/05/2019 | 06:08am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 5 July 2019
Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II - Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares
At
30 June 2019, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
3,320 shares
€2,005,182.00 in cash
Resources available at 31 December 2018 were as follows:
6,035 shares
€1,842,819.00 in cash
At
11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
2,025 shares
€2,092,635.00 in cash
SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr
www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com
Number of transactions executed and volume traded in first-half 2019
Number of transactions
Volume traded
executed
Buy
Sell
Date
Buy
Sell
Number of
Share
Number of
Share
shares
capital (€)
shares
capital (€)
02/01/2019
5
0
751
45,060.00
03/01/2019
0
1
0
0
150
8,850.00
04/01/2019
3
4
75
4,455.00
170
10,094.00
07/01/2019
6
0
124
7,221.40
0
0
08/01/2019
6
3
401
23,418.40
66
3,857.60
09/01/2019
1
3
50
3,000.00
750
44,550.00
10/01/2019
1
0
50
2,990.00
0
0
11/01/2019
2
2
14
840.00
86
5,160.00
14/01/2019
6
0
100
5,976.00
0
0
15/01/2019
3
0
73
4,365.40
0
0
16/01/2019
1
2
40
2,384.00
141
8,460.00
17/01/2019
2
2
50
3,000.00
50
3,000.00
18/01/2019
4
0
105
6,342.00
0
0
21/01/2019
0
2
0
0
55
3,355.00
22/01/2019
0
15
0
0
1,102
68,375.60
23/01/2019
1
9
7
438.20
730
45,844.00
24/01/2019
0
12
0
0
1,180
74,104.00
25/01/2019
0
5
0
0
345
21,666.00
28/01/2019
13
0
59
3,650.40
0
0
29/01/2019
0
17
0
0
809
50,173.40
30/01/2019
0
6
0
0
500
31,150.80
31/01/2019
0
5
0
0
300
18,660.00
01/2019
54
88
1,899
113,140.80
6,434
397,300.40
01/02/2019
2
0
12
736.80
0
0
04/02/2019
1
3
3
185.40
215
13,312.00
05/02/2019
0
1
0
0
50
3,140.00
06/02/2019
0
8
0
0
245
15,633.00
07/02/2019
1
1
25
1,590.00
5
319.00
08/02/2019
4
5
564
36,506.40
161
10,387.20
11/02/2019
4
10
62
4,067.60
266
17,476.00
12/02/2019
2
7
75
4,940.00
149
9,849.80
13/02/2019
2
2
130
8,554.00
50
3,300.00
14/02/2019
3
0
28
1,857.40
0
0
15/02/2019
17
4
291
18,877.40
183
11,867.60
18/02/2019
10
7
164
10,569.80
118
7,737.00
19/02/2019
8
1
35
2,294.00
12
772.80
20/02/2019
41
6
394
25,630.40
35
2,280.40
21/02/2019
6
1
64
4,149.20
2
130.80
22/02/2019
17
0
726
46,633.40
0
0
25/02/2019
3
9
49
3,117.20
302
19,299.60
26/02/2019
3
13
40
2,585.60
69
4,422.80
27/02/2019
6
3
74
4,794.00
107
7,052.00
28/02/2019
5
5
94
6,197.40
214
14,124.00
02/2019
135
86
2,830
183,286.00
2,183
141,104.00
01/03/2019
12
4
90
5,928.00
150
9,900.00
04/03/2019
11
2
150
9,845.60
53
3,476.20
05/03/2019
5
0
69
4,536.00
0
0
06/03/2019
5
2
287
18,926.00
60
3,936.00
07/03/2019
4
5
190
12,423.00
255
16,636.60
08/03/2019
2
3
30
1,950.00
420
27,549.00
11/03/2019
10
5
275
17,828.00
85
5,515.00
12/03/2019
8
4
174
11,290.00
140
9,113.00
13/03/2019
3
2
29
1,894.20
57
3,752.20
14/03/2019
5
1
289
19,017.20
6
388.80
15/03/2019
2
5
50
3,250.00
489
31,643.20
18/03/2019
6
7
115
7,493.20
115
7,523.00
19/03/2019
3
0
45
2,943.00
0
0
20/03/2019
6
0
65
4,235.00
0
0
21/03/2019
4
0
125
8,125.00
0
0
22/03/2019
3
0
60
3,889.00
0
0
25/03/2019
4
0
160
10,300.00
0
0
26/03/2019
3
0
70
4,503.00
0
0
27/03/2019
0
15
0
0
440
28,526.80
28/03/2019
9
1
210
13,786.00
10
654.00
29/03/2019
15
0
302
19,840.00
0
0
03/2019
120
56
2,785
182,002.20
2,280
148,613.80
01/04/2019
0
4
0
0
467
30,707.00
02/04/2019
0
4
0
0
385
25,025.00
03/04/2019
9
3
167
10,975.60
25
1,620.00
04/04/2019
10
5
230
14,994.00
407
26,682.00
05/04/2019
2
3
25
1,619.00
165
10,740.00
08/04/2019
0
10
0
0
425
27,950.00
09/04/2019
10
1
253
16,615.60
21
1,369.20
10/04/2019
1
4
100
6,520.00
232
15,096.40
11/04/2019
2
3
49
3,194.80
150
9,775.00
12/04/2019
6
10
100
6,520.00
249
16,234.80
15/04/2019
14
4
470
30,308.00
310
19,964.00
16/04/2019
1
7
5
324.00
215
13,975.00
17/04/2019
2
2
50
3,250.00
55
3,575.00
18/04/2019
8
0
105
6,850.60
0
0
23/04/2019
5
0
100
6,327.00
0
0
24/04/2019
5
1
250
15,850.00
24
1,526.40
25/04/2019
12
2
269
16,915.20
20
1,254.00
26/04/2019
2
5
11
697.20
26
1,654.00
29/04/2019
0
2
0
0
164
10,500.00
30/04/2019
2
13
45
2,921.00
546
35,916.00
04/2019
91
83
2,229
143,882.00
3,886
253,563.80
02/05/2019
10
4
254
16,537.20
219
14,498.00
03/05/2019
8
6
159
10,590.00
139
9,306.80
06/05/2019
4
2
41
2,735.00
91
6,097.00
07/05/2019
2
5
39
2,652.00
200
13,500.00
08/05/2019
10
1
300
20,110.00
10
672.00
09/05/2019
1
6
4
268.80
438
29,676.60
10/05/2019
15
3
326
21,756.40
33
2,225.00
13/05/2019
12
7
358
23,358.40
56
3,687.80
14/05/2019
5
3
193
12,730.60
119
7,831.20
15/05/2019
3
6
50
3,330.00
95
6,337.80
16/05/2019
7
2
93
6,165.00
10
668.00
17/05/2019
1
3
20
1,320.00
66
4,421.80
20/05/2019
8
2
70
4,675.00
33
2,211.00
21/05/2019
16
2
422
28,168.20
74
4,928.40
22/05/2019
11
11
119
7,916.20
133
8,889.00
23/05/2019
16
2
340
22,761.00
40
2,711.20
24/05/2019
12
14
258
17,234.40
382
25,674.80
27/05/2019
7
4
228
15,528.20
203
13,826.00
28/05/2019
9
2
326
22,152.00
4
271.40
29/05/2019
9
0
100
6,790.60
0
0
30/05/2019
5
0
25
1,696.00
0
0
31/05/2019
22
2
251
16,969.00
164
11,089.40
05/2019
193
87
3,976
265,444.00
2,509
168,523.20
03/06/2019
0
4
0
0
462
31,406.00
04/06/2019
1
4
22
1,500.40
150
10,200.00
05/06/2019
15
3
400
27,443.40
122
8,354.80
06/06/2019
15
1
400
27,607.20
150
10,320.00
07/06/2019
9
5
195
13,474.00
345
23,894.00
10/06/2019
19
4
498
34,187.80
123
8,331.60
11/06/2019
0
7
0
0
127
8,799.20
12/06/2019
7
5
206
14,225.20
148
10,251.20
13/06/2019
13
0
232
16,135.80
0
0
14/06/2019
12
1
469
32,243.80
7
478.80
17/06/2019
7
4
147
10,143.00
165
11,385.00
18/06/2019
12
1
160
11,018.80
72
4,939.20
19/06/2019
2
4
103
7,026.40
70
4,774.00
20/06/2019
0
4
0
0
353
24,357.00
21/06/2019
7
5
107
7,434.40
257
17,834.40
24/06/2019
2
3
10
694.00
100
6,950.00
25/06/2019
14
1
302
20,674.20
50
3,470.00
26/06/2019
4
1
92
6,252.80
50
3,400.00
27/06/2019
10
2
130
8,783.60
26
1,757.60
28/06/2019
10
1
163
10,981.40
1
67.60
06/2019
159
60
3,636
249,826.20
2,778
190,970.40
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters:
FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
Disclaimer
SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 10:07:04 UTC
Sales 2019
199 M
EBIT 2019
-
Net income 2019
302 M
Debt 2019
1 760 M
Yield 2019
3,37%
P/E ratio 2019
10,5x
P/E ratio 2020
28,8x
EV / Sales2019
24,8x
EV / Sales2020
24,3x
Capitalization
3 155 M
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
63,5 €
Last Close Price
68,2 €
Spread / Highest target
-1,76%
Spread / Average Target
-6,89%
Spread / Lowest Target
-12,0%
