Société Foncière Lyonnaise

SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE (FLY)
01/02 04:04:55 pm
59.2 EUR   -2.63%
2017SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE SA : annual earnings release
Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

01/02/2019 | 05:59pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 2 January 2019

Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

As of 31 December 2018 the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

  • • 6,035 shares

  • • €1,842,819.00 in cash

Resources available as of 30 June 2018 were as follows:

  • • 8,000 shares

  • • €1,738,846.00 in cash

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.4 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 -t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone: 06 99 10 78 99 -gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.frwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 16:58:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 188 M
EBIT 2018 108 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Debt 2018 1 674 M
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 11,90
P/E ratio 2019 26,78
EV / Sales 2018 24,0x
EV / Sales 2019 23,3x
Capitalization 2 829 M
