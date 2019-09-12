Log in
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE

(FLY)
Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : SFL no. 2 listed office real estate company in 2019 GRESB rankings

09/12/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 12 September 2019

SFL no. 2 listed office real estate company in 2019 GRESB rankings

With a GRESB score of 94/100, the highest since it first participated in the assessment in 2012, SFL has once again been awarded the "Green Star" label by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). GRESB assesses the sustainable development measures implemented by entities by reviewing their properties' labels and certifications, as well as their efforts to collaborate with their tenants on environmental issues.

This achievement places SFL second among listed office real estate companies in Western Europe, making it one of the most outstanding players in the sector in terms of CSR.

SFL also ranks 25th worldwide (all sectors combined), out of 964 participants.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.8 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP -

Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 16:56:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 196 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 372 M
Debt 2019 1 760 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 8,47x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 25,0x
EV / Sales2020 24,4x
Capitalization 3 149 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE
Duration : Period :
Société Foncière Lyonnaise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 64,50  €
Last Close Price 68,00  €
Spread / Highest target 1,47%
Spread / Average Target -5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Reynaud Chief Executive Officer
Juan José Brugera Clavero Chairman
Dimitri Boulte Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Fabienne Boileau Chief Financial Officer
Éric Oudard Director-Technical & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE11.84%3 462
EQUINIX INC49.89%44 822
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.80%26 772
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.78%23 428
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES32.19%17 277
WP CAREY INC34.97%15 062
