Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Credit Agricole third-quarter profit rises as its investment bank shines

0
11/08/2019 | 01:25am EST
A logo of Credit Agricole is seen outside a bank office in Bordeaux

France's Credit Agricole reported a 8.9% rise in quarterly net income on Friday, with its investment bank posting its highest third-quarter revenue since 2016.

Credit Agricole, which is the last of France's biggest banks to publish results, outperformed its peers - Societe Generale and Natixis - in revenue growth at its investment bank.

France's second-largest listed bank said that underlying revenue from capital markets and investment banking increased sharply, up by 21.6% and driven by "strong commercial activity across almost all product lines," as well as an upturn in advisory transactions.

"Securitisation, bond issues help our clients get financing on the market. So we had some good business volumes on these two types of activity," chief financial officer Jerome Grivet told journalists.

Net profit rose to 1.20 billion euros ($1.33 billion), broadly in line with expectations for 1.14 billion euros, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts. Revenue rose by 4.8% to 5.0 billion euros.

Revenue at its French retail bank, LCL, were steady in a low interest rate environment, as the lender grew loans by 9.2 percent in the third quarter.

($1 = 0.9054 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI -0.99% 69.95 Real-time Quote.49.26%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE -3.38% 12.155 Real-time Quote.28.95%
NATIXIS -5.55% 4.101 Real-time Quote.3.42%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -1.32% 28.305 Real-time Quote.0.25%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 571 M
EBIT 2019 6 916 M
Net income 2019 3 132 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,54x
P/E ratio 2020 6,87x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,96x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 23 697 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 28,04  €
Last Close Price 27,89  €
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE0.25%26 237
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.57%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.86%208 466
